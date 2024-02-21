Adult star Max Lorde spilled his pre-shoot routine & we are literally  SHAKING

Girl, it's not that serious.

It's safe to say the GayVN Awards is the event that just keeps on giving.

The world's top pornstars all head to Las Vegas for a thrilling weekend where awards are handed out to the top performers, lots of kissing takes place, and plenty of viral moments happen.

Speaking of viral moments, adult entertainer Max Lorde has taken over gay Twitter (now X) during an interview on the GayVN red carpet.

When asked about bottoming tips, the pornstar revealed that he takes 10 (yes... TEN) Imodium tablets before his X-rated shoots. He also revealed that he douches for two hours before bottoming on camera.

Hosts of the Sloppy Seconds podcast, Big Dipper and Meatball, were both flabbergasted following Lorde's admission... but the shocked reactions didn't stop there.

Plenty of people, including other pornstars, had a lot to say about the viral clip. Check out some of the reactions below!