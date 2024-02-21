Scroll To Top
Health

Adult star Max Lorde spilled his pre-shoot routine & we are SHAKING

Adult star Max Lorde spilled his pre-shoot routine & we are literally  SHAKING

Max Lorde
David Vance

Mary, this is not what we meant when we said you get 10s across the board!

rickycornish

Girl, it's not that serious.

It's safe to say the GayVN Awards is the event that just keeps on giving.

The world's top pornstars all head to Las Vegas for a thrilling weekend where awards are handed out to the top performers, lots of kissing takes place, and plenty of viral moments happen.

Speaking of viral moments, adult entertainer Max Lorde has taken over gay Twitter (now X) during an interview on the GayVN red carpet.

When asked about bottoming tips, the pornstar revealed that he takes 10 (yes... TEN) Imodium tablets before his X-rated shoots. He also revealed that he douches for two hours before bottoming on camera.

Hosts of the Sloppy Seconds podcast, Big Dipper and Meatball, were both flabbergasted following Lorde's admission... but the shocked reactions didn't stop there.

Plenty of people, including other pornstars, had a lot to say about the viral clip. Check out some of the reactions below!

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

