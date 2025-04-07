Adult star Max Lorde, 26, says he's 'blessed' to be alive after 'terrifying' heart attack

Health is always most important.

For the past three years, Max Lorde has built a strong fanbase who love his wild viral clips and sexy adult films. However, things took a scary turn late last year when the model had a major health scare.

"It's been crazy. [I'm] blessed and alive. For those who don't know, I had a heart attack back in August. It was terrifying. It was just a lot. I'm just learning it's a lot of stress. I'm learning to let go, forgive, move on and be happy," Lorde tells PRIDE.

At just 26 years old, the star is making important life changes and putting down the bottle more than he used to.

"I'm not an alcoholic, but I go to my doctor and get alcohol every day. Don Julio, you may know him," he jokes. "Maybe alcohol's not actually worth it. Maybe it's not."

Although he may be giving up the booze, Lorde still has big plans for his career in the adult entertainment industry.

"I have some scenes coming up! This year, I'm going to try to go Europe. I haven't been yet! She's had her Hispanics. She's had her Australians. She's had her Canadians. She's had her Americans. She needs some French! I'm just being Max Lorde."

