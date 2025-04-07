Search form

Adult star Max Lorde, 26, says he's 'blessed' to be alive after 'terrifying' heart attack

Adult star Max Lorde, 26, says he's 'blessed' to be alive after 'terrifying' heart attack

The popular content creator is making some critical changes to live a better lifestyle.

rickycornish

Health is always most important.

For the past three years, Max Lorde has built a strong fanbase who love his wild viral clips and sexy adult films. However, things took a scary turn late last year when the model had a major health scare.

"It's been crazy. [I'm] blessed and alive. For those who don't know, I had a heart attack back in August. It was terrifying. It was just a lot. I'm just learning it's a lot of stress. I'm learning to let go, forgive, move on and be happy," Lorde tells PRIDE.

At just 26 years old, the star is making important life changes and putting down the bottle more than he used to.

"I'm not an alcoholic, but I go to my doctor and get alcohol every day. Don Julio, you may know him," he jokes. "Maybe alcohol's not actually worth it. Maybe it's not."

Although he may be giving up the booze, Lorde still has big plans for his career in the adult entertainment industry.

"I have some scenes coming up! This year, I'm going to try to go Europe. I haven't been yet! She's had her Hispanics. She's had her Australians. She's had her Canadians. She's had her Americans. She needs some French! I'm just being Max Lorde."

Fans can keep up with Max Lorde by following him on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

