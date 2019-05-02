20 Asian Actors Helping Make Hollywood More Diverse

According to the 2010 Census, there are over 17 million Asian people living in the United States, making up 5.6 percent of the overall American population. When it comes to positive representation in mainstream media, however, the numbers aren't nearly as big. As a matter of fact, as our friends over at Everyday Feminism and Teen Vogue point out, only 1 percent of lead roles in Hollywood movies go to Asian actors.

Yup. You read that right. 1. Measly. Percent. (And don't even get us started on the recent whitewashing epidemic.)

Luckily for us (and despite all of the depressing statistics), there are Asian actors out there making names for themselves in television and film, and the work these men and women are doing now will help inspire future generations of Asian Americans who want to pursue futures in acting and the arts! It's been time to acknowledge the contributions Asian people made (and continue to make) to American culture—especially in the entertainment sphere! Here are 20 actors who are working hard to make sure Asian people get the visibility they so rightfully deserve!