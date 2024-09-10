It's the year of Alyssa Edwards!

The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar is having quite the renaissance with her hit reality TV gigs on The GOAT and Global All Stars.

Despite her busy schedule, the queen is now teaming up with MISTR on a hilarious sex-positive campaign to get people on PrEP and practice safe sex.

In the campaign's video, Edwards sings a parodied version of Beyoncé's hit track "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" as she performs mesmerizing choreography with the handsome MISTR boys all around her.

"I've been chatting with MISTR for quite some time. It's perfect timing now! I think I am a singer. I don't know if I hit the notes and the tones and the pitches and the techniques and all that, but I really do think that I am Beyoncé [and] Jennifer Hudson and I'm probably nothing of the sort! I probably lack the vernacular, but I will do one thing right... that's deliver the fun, deliver the giggles, and deliver the message," Edwards tells PRIDE.

Sex education is vital, especially for the LGBTQ+ community, so Edwards is thrilled to do her part and remind everyone of the resources available today.

"I'm definitely a gal that loves to kick up her heels, take off the hat and swirl it around [and] maybe go for a ride or two! If I'm now in the spotlight, why not use this platform for good? You know I'm not old, but you know she's established. There was nothing like this when I was a young gay at one time. For the youth of today, the future of tomorrow, and everyone in between, this is so educational. Knowledge is power."

Edwards' three-part series titled MISTR Ranch will drop throughout the month of September as it's Sexual Health Month. To see the full interview with Alyssa Edwards, check out the video at the top of the page.