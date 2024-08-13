Alyssa Edwards reveals her all-time favorite moments from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Always and forever, Alyssa Edwards.

There's no denying the star power that's come from one of the most iconic queens to ever compete on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Thankfully, Alyssa's Drag Race journey hasn't come to an end just yet as she's one of the lucky queens to enter the Werk Room on the very first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars.

"Here we are again! Representing the red, white, and blue... Miss USA herself! What an honor. The world's largest stage. Twelve queens. Twelve countries. I'm hoping to be that beast for you all and make you all proud," Alyssa tells PRIDE.

With queens representing different styles of drag from all over the globe, Alyssa is thrilled that audiences get to see her compete against the world's most talented contestants.

"I didn't know if this opportunity would present itself to me again. I packed my purse. I got on a plane and I walked onto the world's largest drag competition stage. This truly is the pinnacle of RuPaul's Drag Race. Buckle up, harness in, whatever you gotta do."

Fans of Alyssa know and love her for so many hilarious and legendary moments on the show. From memes to lip-syncs and even extravagant runways, this queen is the total package.

However, inquiring minds may be curious as to which top moments Alyssa considers to be her all-time very best.



"Annie Oakley comes in second runner-up. That's third place if you don't know pageants. First runner-up is the 'Shut Up and Drive' Tatianna lip sync. It will live rent-free in my head. First place was sharing the Werk Room and main stage with my sister Tabatha. That was a love letter to my mother."

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres this Friday on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Alyssa Edwards, check out the video at the top of the page.