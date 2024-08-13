Scroll To Top
Interviews

Alyssa Edwards reveals her all-time favorite moments from RuPaul's Drag Race

Alyssa Edwards reveals her all-time favorite moments from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Alyssa Edwards reveals her all-time favorite moments from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

The fan-favorite queen is back, back, back again!

rickycornish

Always and forever, Alyssa Edwards.

There's no denying the star power that's come from one of the most iconic queens to ever compete on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Thankfully, Alyssa's Drag Race journey hasn't come to an end just yet as she's one of the lucky queens to enter the Werk Room on the very first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars.

"Here we are again! Representing the red, white, and blue... Miss USA herself! What an honor. The world's largest stage. Twelve queens. Twelve countries. I'm hoping to be that beast for you all and make you all proud," Alyssa tells PRIDE.

With queens representing different styles of drag from all over the globe, Alyssa is thrilled that audiences get to see her compete against the world's most talented contestants.

"I didn't know if this opportunity would present itself to me again. I packed my purse. I got on a plane and I walked onto the world's largest drag competition stage. This truly is the pinnacle of RuPaul's Drag Race. Buckle up, harness in, whatever you gotta do."

Fans of Alyssa know and love her for so many hilarious and legendary moments on the show. From memes to lip-syncs and even extravagant runways, this queen is the total package.

However, inquiring minds may be curious as to which top moments Alyssa considers to be her all-time very best.

"Annie Oakley comes in second runner-up. That's third place if you don't know pageants. First runner-up is the 'Shut Up and Drive' Tatianna lip sync. It will live rent-free in my head. First place was sharing the Werk Room and main stage with my sister Tabatha. That was a love letter to my mother."

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres this Friday on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Alyssa Edwards, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralDragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
rupaul's drag racealyssa edwardscelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentlgbtq+videoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio