Angie Katsanevas calls out Lisa Barlow ahead of 'RHOSLC' reunion taping

She may be Greek, but don't expect an olive branch from her.

Angie Katsanevas has quickly become a top-tier Housewife since her debut on season three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Back then, she was simply a 'friend' and just two seasons later, she's holding center snowflake on the hit show's intro. Talk about main character energy!

To celebrate the new season and her promoted role, Katsanevas returned to Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub in Las Vegas to reunite with her passionate LGBTQ+ fans and tease what's to come in upcoming episodes.

"The gays love Angie K and Angie K loves the gays! I'm an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. I've had to work for everything since I was a young kid and I put in the work. I give 150 million percent to everything I do in my home with my family and on the show," Katsanevas tells PRIDE.

Fans of RHOSLC always love the drama and shifting dynamics between the ladies, so it's safe to say audiences are enjoying the tension rise between Katsanevas and her former bestie Lisa Barlow.

"It's actually disheartening. I thought that we had a stronger friendship than that. We're not seeing eye-to-eye and I hope that we can address some things at the reunion. She's still tweeting and being a twat on Twitter. I'm too busy to respond."

Beyond her beef with Barlow, Katsanevas' feud with Meredith Marks isn't slowing down as the women still aren't on friendly terms from the past couple seasons.

"I'm really going to leave it to the viewers this season. I brought the scroll. I have a sense of humor! I've tried to be nice, I've tried to be funny... I've done it all and nothing has worked. You guys decide at the end of the season. Who put in the work to try and make it work?"

Although she's going back and forth with a couple of her costars, Katsanevas has become best friends with OG RHOSLC star Mary Cosby and fans are living for the dynamic duo.

"I didn't know I needed it, but I needed it! We make each other laugh. It's effortless. It's a real friendship and I love her. I couldn't ask for a better friend."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Angie Katsanevas, check out the video at the top of the page.