Pangina Heals reveals if her spicy 'Drag Race Live' romance is still going strong

They don't call it Sin City for nothing!

Pangina Heals is one booked and busy queen, with many fans loving her as the iconic host of Drag Race Thailand and a competitor on season one of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World.

Now, the star is getting her camera time in the USA by starring in RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked, which follows Heals and her sickening costars in Las Vegas as they slay the runway at the Flamingo.

Besides gag-worthy fashion and iconic lip-syncs, fans also can see Heals locking lips with a new man she met at Piranha Nightclub in Vegas' Fruit Loop.

"It definitely started with lust! Honestly, what happens in Vegas goes out into the world apparently. That was a cute night and we actually end up dating for awhile. We had a great relationship for a good five months, which is like ten years in gay life, but now we're just good friends," Heals tells PRIDE.

Outside of her latest relationship, fans will see Heals thirsting over dancers in The Pit Crew who perform alongside the Drag Race queens, specifically Cameron Turner.

"He's like a teacher for me, so it's a little crush more so. It's not like I want to blow him! The boys are so hot. If anybody, [it'd be] Jonathan [Claudio]. He has a wife, but it wouldn't be the first time!"

The third season of Drag Race Thailand may be around the corner, but the host is manifesting more appearances on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Please have me! I beg of you. Who do I have to blow?! Let me know. I can put my whole fist in my mouth! I am from Thailand for a reason. We are the land of smiles and blowjobs."

Catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked now on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the video below to see the full backstage interview with Pangina Heals.