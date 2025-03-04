Colton Underwood channels his inner sexy by hitting up Equinox steam rooms

Gay celebs are just like us.

Colton Underwood is living his best life by embracing his fully daddy status alongside his handsome husband Jordan C. Brown.

While attending the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, Underwood revealed just how much fun he's having raising his five-month-old son Bishop Colton.

"I was born to be a dad and daddy, whatever you want to call it. We're figuring out our titles still! Dad, daddy, pops... all of the labels. Hopefully there's more little ones in our future. It's been the best thing that's ever happened to us. It's a dream come true," Underwood tells PRIDE.

Although parenthood is certainly looking good on Underwood, the reality star is still prioritizing his own health and dished on his favorite pastimes that are helping him feel sexy.

"I have an incredible partner who loves and supports me and makes me feel good. Then, I just find random times to take care of myself whether if it's a hot tub, a coffee, a Barry's bootcamp workout class, or an Equinox steam room... we'll figure it out."

Many gay men frequent the Equinox steam room to cool off in many ways and Underwood's no stranger to frequenting the popular hot spot.

"I should have known saying that to this publication! Sorry," he laughs.

Fans can keep up with Colton Underwood by following him on Instagram. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.