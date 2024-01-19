Colton Underwood reveals how he met his husband & proves you can find love anywhere
You never know when or where you will find Mr. Right.
It was some pretty landmark news when football player-turned-Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay in 2021. People had known him as straight before, particularly due to his appearance on the reality show searching for love with a woman.
Underwood recently appeared in the What’s Underneath Masculinity series for the StyleLikeU YouTube channel where he discussed various topics like homophobia in the locker room, finding his place in the queer community, and also publicly addressing how he met his husband, Jordan C. Brown, for the first time.
“We met randomly at, like, this party,” he said. “And then two months went by and we were on the same trip in P-Town [Provincetown, Massachusetts] and it was like magnets.”
Initially, Underwood admitted he hadn’t had an emotional connection with a man before, and all other experiences he had prior had been totally physical. And yet, he and Brown still “hit it off immediately.”
“I was still on a journey of self-discovery when we met, for my own self,” he said. “I was very upfront with him on that, and that I’m still a work in progress. He loves me for all that I am, and all that I will be.”
Underwood also said that Brown accepting him for who he is reminded him there was, in fact, a lane for him within the gay community.
That lane, he said, is “to be patient with people, to be patient with middle America, and with the conservative crowd, and with Republicans. I found that lane and I found that opportunity, and I felt that kind of calling.”
After coming out as gay, Underwood made a Netflix series entitled Coming Out Colton to explore his embracing his sexuality, especially after facing the locker room homophobia he discusses with StyleLikeU. He and Brown tied the knot in May 2023 during a ceremony in Napa Valley.