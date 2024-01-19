Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Colton Underwood reveals how he met his husband & proves you can find love anywhere

Colton Underwood reveals how he met his husband & proves you can find love anywhere

Colton Underwood shares how he met his husband and proves you can find love anywhere
YouTube

You never know when or where you will find Mr. Right.

@andrewjstillman

It was some pretty landmark news when football player-turned-Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay in 2021. People had known him as straight before, particularly due to his appearance on the reality show searching for love with a woman.

Underwood recently appeared in the What’s Underneath Masculinity series for the StyleLikeU YouTube channel where he discussed various topics like homophobia in the locker room, finding his place in the queer community, and also publicly addressing how he met his husband, Jordan C. Brown, for the first time.

“We met randomly at, like, this party,” he said. “And then two months went by and we were on the same trip in P-Town [Provincetown, Massachusetts] and it was like magnets.”

Initially, Underwood admitted he hadn’t had an emotional connection with a man before, and all other experiences he had prior had been totally physical. And yet, he and Brown still “hit it off immediately.”

“I was still on a journey of self-discovery when we met, for my own self,” he said. “I was very upfront with him on that, and that I’m still a work in progress. He loves me for all that I am, and all that I will be.”

Underwood also said that Brown accepting him for who he is reminded him there was, in fact, a lane for him within the gay community.

That lane, he said, is “to be patient with people, to be patient with middle America, and with the conservative crowd, and with Republicans. I found that lane and I found that opportunity, and I felt that kind of calling.”

After coming out as gay, Underwood made a Netflix series entitled Coming Out Colton to explore his embracing his sexuality, especially after facing the locker room homophobia he discusses with StyleLikeU. He and Brown tied the knot in May 2023 during a ceremony in Napa Valley.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesDatingTV
jordan c. brownqueer communityreality showthe bachelornetflix seriescoming out coltoncolton underwoodColton Underwood
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio