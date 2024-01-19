Colton Underwood reveals how he met his husband & proves you can find love anywhere

It was some pretty landmark news when football player-turned-Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay in 2021. People had known him as straight before, particularly due to his appearance on the reality show searching for love with a woman.

Underwood recently appeared in the What’s Underneath Masculinity series for the StyleLikeU YouTube channel where he discussed various topics like homophobia in the locker room, finding his place in the queer community, and also publicly addressing how he met his husband, Jordan C. Brown, for the first time.

“We met randomly at, like, this party,” he said. “And then two months went by and we were on the same trip in P-Town [Provincetown, Massachusetts] and it was like magnets.”

Initially, Underwood admitted he hadn’t had an emotional connection with a man before, and all other experiences he had prior had been totally physical. And yet, he and Brown still “hit it off immediately.”