Interviews

Symone & Gigi Goode reveal if they'd ever compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

The drag legends are expanding their empires, but could a werkroom return be in the future?

rickycornish

The fashion dolls are back again!

Symone and Gigi Goode are breakout stars from their respective times competing on RuPaul's Drag Race. Goode placed runner-up on season 12 while Symone took home the crown the following year on season 13.

Since their times on the show, the queens have represented the House of Avalon very well by starring in the most lavish fashion campaigns and securing a strong fanbase in the world of reality TV.

In fact, their hit show Avalon TV is back for a second season on Wow Presents Plus and both queens are amping up all of the antics that fans loved in season one.

"We were very excited. We knew we had a great first season, but we wanted to show more and do more," Symone tells PRIDE.

"The bar has been raised for everything. Avalon TV has hit puberty. We were all testing the waters, but now that we know... we are delivering," Goode adds.

With both queens elevating their drag over the years, many fans have wondered if either would be interested in possibly returning to the Drag Race werkroom by competing on All Stars.

"I love RuPaul, so I would never say never. I still feel like I have a little bit more to experience [before] I were to ever go back. As of right now I don't think so, but never say never," Symone says.

"I feel very good about who I was and what I delivered on the season. I don't know that I have much more to prove. It would be more so to be c*nt. If RuPaul called me personally, [then] I'm in," Goode shares.

Avalon TV premieres on WOW Presents Plus on Monday, August 12th. To see the full interview with Symone and Gigi Goode, check out the video at the top.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

