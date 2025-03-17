Lexi Love & Suzie Toot break down their spicy 'RuPaul's Drag Race' feud

The competition is heating up on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Lexi Love and Suzie Toot have made it all the way to the top six on this cutthroat season, but both queens are ready to snatch the crown.

Throughout the competition, Love and Toot have excelled in the challenges and cemented themselves as fierce contestants since day one. While attending the RuPaul's Drag Race Live 1000th Show in Las Vegas, the queens joked about their ongoing feud.

"I would describe [our rivalry] as appropriate, sane, and very grounded in reality. I think that's my favorite part about it," Toot says.

"I even posted a picture of Suzie this week bragging about her makeup because I thought she was copying me," Love adds.

"On Facebook," Toot interjects. "Because she's old."

"I hate you, you dirty b*tch! You know how many fans have said, 'Not the Facebook post Lexi,'" Love shares.

It's definitely all love between the queens, which is needed now more than ever. As the season starts to wind down, Love is reminding everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to stay strong during these trying times.

"I love you. You are not defined by any letter that they include in an acronym, on a piece of paper, or in their mouths," Love says.

The fan-favorite competitor hopes to win the crown and continue to represent the trans community proudly.

"[Winning] would mean more than I could put into words. I think it would mean more to my fans and the people I'm out there to help. It's going to help them more than it's going to help me."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV. To see the full interview with Lexi Love and Suzie Toot, check out the video at the top of the page.