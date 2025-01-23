Lexi Love goes public with HIV status after Trump wipes resources from federal website

Lexi Love may be best known as the high-energy queen from season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but today, she’s making waves by sharing her HIV status and calling out the Trump administration.

When President Donald Trump’s team overhauled the official White House website on inauguration day, not only was the Spanish-language version of the site taken down and the accessibility features wiped out, but all references to the LGBTQ+ community and HIV resources were pulled down from federal government webpages

In the wake of the wake of this move by Trump, the trans queen took to Instagram to speak out and seems to have announced that she’s HIV-positive in the process.

“My health and well being as an entertainer is at risk now,” Lexi wrote about the information being pulled from the White House website. “I am personally affected by this stance and will work to use this new platform to not only find resources for myself but those who I am connected to socially and here! I’m so sorry everyone! This is hard and it’s frustrating and it’s insulting.”

While the post was mostly met with support from followers, some people were rude and clearly didn't understand why having HIV information and resources on a government website is important. When someone asked if people actually turn to the federal government website for those resources, Lexi opened up and shared her own personal experience. "I actually utilized the government funded program for over 10 years and it's the only reason that I am alive today," she responded.