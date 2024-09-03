Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Max Konnor teases a possible retirement from the industry

All good things must come to an end.

rickycornish

It's not easy working in adult entertainment.

Since the very beginning of pornography, there's been countless amounts of stars who have moved on from adult film and pivoted to different careers.

Max Konnor is a very popular content creator today who's won big at notable events like the GayVN Awards.

On the red carpet earlier this year, Konnor teased just how much longer he'll be working in the porn industry.

"I ask myself [how long I'll stay] every day. I'm getting a little tired, but we'll see," Konnor tells PRIDE.

Even though a retirement may be on the horizon, the star is still working harder than ever before. In fact, he even offered some top tips and tricks to any aspiring adult entertainers.

"The biggest advice I give to people starting out is to humanize your brand. Take the quirkiest [and] weirdest things about yourself and show that to yourself. People become fans for d*** and ass. They stay fans because you're a decent human being."

Konnor certainly has the credibility needed to give the best advice in the industry. The star took home the Performer of the Year Award at the 2022 GayVN Awards and he's even performed in Off-Broadway shows.

Plus, fans of OUTtv are enjoying his run on reality TV by starring in the hit show X-Rated: NYC alongside Joey Mills, Dante Colle, and Boomer Banks.

Season three of X-Rated: NYC is out now, so catch up on all of the episodes by visiting the official website here.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

