30 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance allegedly in drag as #SofaLoren trends & we CACKLE

Okay, we thought we lost our minds enough when we found out George Santos did drag, but finding out JD Vance might have also done drag in law school has sent us over the edge.

In case you don’t know who JD Vance is, he’s the current Republican nominee for Vice President, and he wants to turn America into Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale. We don't like him.

Regarding Vance doing drag, queer podcaster Matt Bernstein from the A Bit Fruity Podcast posted a picture he’d obtained of Vance allegedly dressed in drag in law school.

Now, according to The Daily Beast, who claims the Vance camp has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, the original photo came from Vance’s former classmate Travis Whitfill, who told Bernstein it was taken by a fellow Yale classmate in 2012.

Then a second drag photo hit Bernstein's inbox...