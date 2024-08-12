Scroll To Top
30 HILARIOUS reactions to JD Vance allegedly in drag as #SofaLoren trends & we CACKLE

JD Vance dressed in drag at Yale shown on classmate cellphone and at a recent press conference
via x.com @twhitfill (used with permission); Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Miss Sofa Loren, you betta WERK!

@andrewjstillman

Okay, we thought we lost our minds enough when we found out George Santos did drag, but finding out JD Vance might have also done drag in law school has sent us over the edge.

In case you don’t know who JD Vance is, he’s the current Republican nominee for Vice President, and he wants to turn America into Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale. We don't like him.

Regarding Vance doing drag, queer podcaster Matt Bernstein from the A Bit Fruity Podcast posted a picture he’d obtained of Vance allegedly dressed in drag in law school.

Now, according to The Daily Beast, who claims the Vance camp has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, the original photo came from Vance’s former classmate Travis Whitfill, who told Bernstein it was taken by a fellow Yale classmate in 2012.

Then a second drag photo hit Bernstein's inbox...

That said, Whitfill also admitted to The Daily Beast that he believed it “was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party.”

Whatever’s going on here, it at least explains some of the origin story around Vance’s use of eyeliner, which has already been dragged (no pun intended) online due to his opposing stance on anything regarding the LGBTQ+ communities.

Though the image remains unconfirmed, it started trending under the hashtag #SofaLoren as a shoutout to the Italian actress Sophia Loren blended with the (allegedly) false claims that the Republican senator had sex with a couch.

Regardless of whatever is going on here, not only does this speak to the continued hypocrisy from the Republican side, but it also proves that they secretly love the queer community more than they let on.

And it has social media if full comedy mode, keep scrolling for our favorite reactions to the news.

drag queen jd vancehalloween partyjd vance couchjd vance drag queensofa lorenvice president nomineejd vance
Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

