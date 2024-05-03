Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Republican George Santos reveal he's starting an OnlyFans to show off his 'moobs'

Watch Republican George Santos reveal he's starting an OnlyFans to show off his 'moobs'

Former Congressman George Santos went on the No Jumper podcast to talk about starting an OnlyFans account
No Jumper; Shutterstock

The disgraced former congressman is starting and OnlyFans and admits he "cannot stand gay culture."

When former Representative George Santos was ousted from Congress, we hoped it would be the last we’d hear of the pathological liar. But like a cockroach after a mass extinction event, he refuses to go quietly into that good night.

Earlier this week, the disgraced former congressman announced he was resurrecting his drag persona Kitara Ravache — which Santos previously denied having existed — on the celebrity video creation site Cameo. Now, he’s talking about creating adult content.

On Tuesday, Santos appeared on the No Jumper podcast to talk about his life, his thoughts on the LGBTQ+ community, and how he plans to start an OnlyFans account.

Considering his rough-looking drag, we don’t have high hopes for his ability to attract subscribers unless it’s from people who hate follow him.

During the show, Santos told host Adam Grandmaison (known as Adam22) that his husband isn’t a fan of the amount of attention the gay politician receives from the public.

“It’s very simple. Every time he says I want you out of the public spotlight, I’m like, ‘Alright, guess no more bags for you.’ He’s obsessed with bags, right,” Santos said, reports Queerty.

When Adam22 asked if that makes Santos the more “masculine” one in the marriage, the former New York representative answered, “Totally.” The podcast host then pushed for more private details, asking if Santos is the “top.”

“I’m not getting into that with you. I get that question asked quite often,” Santos said with a laugh, explaining that straight people are usually the ones to ask that question. Then he said he wouldn’t answer, “for free, but you can subscribe to my OnlyFans when it launches. Then we’ll talk about that.”

Adam22 asked if he had plans on “doing the full thing.”

“No, no, absolutely not,” Santos said. Good, no one needs to see a Republican trying to be sexy. Gross.

“Maybe just some topless pics or something?”

Santos quipped, “Yeah, something like that. Show your moobs.”

No, thank you.

Later in the podcast, Santos criticized the LGBTQ+ community for participating in the Black Lives Mater movement, said he “cannot stand gay culture,” claimed that as a gay man, he has “the same exact rights as men in this country,” and then threw trans people under the bus.

“The trans movement hijacked the gay agenda and has made it about an issue that, quite frankly, I don’t agree with,” he said. “I don’t agree with transgenderism as being something that we shouldn’t treat as anything else other than a mental health issue.”

So, basically, if you didn’t loathe Santos after he lied to the American people and was brought up on fraud charges, listening to him speak about the queer community will have you seeing red.

The only good decision Santos has ever made was dropping his reelection bid.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsPodcastEntertainmentNews
george santosonlyfansadam grandmaisonadam22cameocongressmandragkitara ravacheno jumper podcastpoliticsrepublican politicianrepublicansPolitics
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

george santos model photos

George Santos posted 'model' photos and the reactions are RUTHLESS

John Fetterman Just Clowned George Santos & Bob Menendez So Hard We'll Never Stop Laughing

John Fetterman Just Clowned George Santos & Bob Menendez So Hard We'll Never Stop Laughing

(L to R) Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ron DeSantis

25 Times Republicans Looked Like Fools And Hypocrites In 2023 While We Cackled

George Santos

George Santos Pouts, Won't Run Again After Ethics Committee Points Out The Obvious, Gurl Bye

George Santos

Gay Congressman George Santos Expelled From Congress

(L to R) George Santos, Rob Smith in a crowd, and Caitlyn Jenner

7 Times LGBTQ+ Republicans Were SHOCKED To Discover The GOP Hates Them, Duh Mary

Most Recent

SNL Saturday Night Live George Santos

Watch ‘SNL’s Hilarious Takedown of George Santos' OnlyFans Use, Botox & Lies, Lies, Lies

Sex and Politics�A Train Wreck Waiting to Happen

Sex and Politics�A Train Wreck Waiting to Happen

(L) Ted Cruz and (R) Eric Swalwell

Ted Cruz Is OBSESSED With This Democrat's Junk, We See You Girl

randy rainbow parody still

Randy Rainbow Comes For George Santos At Last & We're Cackling

You Must See Ted Cruz's Face After a Girl Tells Him She's Gay

You Must See Ted Cruz's Face After a Girl Tells Him She's Gay

George Santos

​George Santos' Latest Fib May Be The Congressman's Wildest One Yet​

conservative Republican hypocrites caught gay sex scandals Bridget Ziegler Matt Schlapp Jim Bakker

11 'family values' Republicans caught in gay sex scandals proving they are GIANT hypocrites

Proudly Out: Mainlining for Political Junkies

Proudly Out: Mainlining for Political Junkies

SheWired's Guide to Election Day 2014

SheWired's Guide to Election Day 2014

Former Republican Congressman Aaron Schock Comes Out As Gay

Former Republican Congressman Aaron Schock Comes Out As Gay

Recommended Stories for You

Drag Queens React to Romney's 7 Shadiest Trump Critiques

Drag Queens React to Romney's 7 Shadiest Trump Critiques

George Santos, Ziwe

Ziwe Teases Interview With George Santos And Twitter Is ROASTING Him

Trump Reveals​ His Totally Gay Fantasy Life

Trump Reveals​ His Totally Gay Fantasy Life

George Santos; Trixie Mattel

George Santos Tried To Read Trixie Mattel – It Gloriously Backfired

Proudly Out: The Political Week that Was

Proudly Out: The Political Week that Was

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio