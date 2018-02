7) Happy End

Happy End is a 2014 German film that follows Lucca, a law student in the middle of her exams when she’s sentenced to community service in hospice and meets Valarie. Valarie visits her friend Herma in hospice until she passes away, then comes up with a plan to steal Herma’s ashes and spread them where she instructed. Lucca joins Valarie on her journey, and they fall for each other.