Elastigirl Is the Family Breadwinner and Edna Mode Is Still so Shady in New Incredibles 2 Trailer

“I’ve got to succeed, so she can succeed.”

The full-length trailer for one of the most highly anticipated sequels of 2018 is showing a traditional gender role reversal.

In Pixar's Incredibles 2 trailer, released earlier this week, it looks like Elastigirl will be out fighting crime, while Mr. Incredible will be staying home to take care of their newborn son, Jack-Jack along with their older children Violet and Dash.

As Mr. Incredible says in the trailer, “I’ve got to succeed, so she can succeed.”

We also get see a glimpse of fashion icon Edna 'E' Mode reading Mr. Incredible at the end of the trailer. She says, “Done properly parenting is a heroic act… done properly.”

Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15!