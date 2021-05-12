Janelle Monáe Has Been Cast in Netflix's Knives Out Sequel

The Grammy nominee is one of the stars of the upcoming whodunit!

Pansexual musician and actor Janelle Monáe has been cast in the upcoming sequel of beloved murder-mystery film Knives Out!

Monáe joins A-Listers Edward Norton and Dave Bautista as the newest additions to Netflix's sequel. The original was already packed with stars, boasting names like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and Katherine Langford.

Monáe celebrated the news on Instagram with a screenshot of the post and five knife emojis.

We can't wait to see how this turns out! Knives Out 2 is expected to begin filming later this year.