The Cover for Lauren Jauregui's New Single Is Literally a Masterpiece

And fans are freaking out (in a good way) about it!

Confession: Lauren Jauregui is one of our favorite people ever. From her Fifth Harmony days to her duet with fellow pop princess Halsey, we've loved everything the openly bisexual singer has ever put out into the music world! And now, we're getting more new music from her really, really soon!

Lauren recently took to Twitter to announce the release of her latest solo single entitled "More Than That."

We're not quite sure just what kind of sound the track will have, but if the cover art is any indication, it's going to sound HEAVENLY. (She literally looks like a goddess!!!)

As expected, Stan Twitter freaked out at Lauren's announcement...

wow can i have this as a painting dude — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 8, 2019

GOD IS A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/Sp9pqReZa7 — gigi; rt no fixado (@potatoestoniall) January 8, 2019

EXCUSE IS ME ???? pic.twitter.com/UPXCrFmXX3 — Remz Cccccvvvvvvvvcx (@remzLMJ) January 8, 2019

YOU WILL ALL STREAM MORE THAN THAT BY LAUREN JAUREGUI ON JANUARY 11TH pic.twitter.com/xKKVJnYrPH — (@flickerskordei) January 8, 2019

The Birth of Venus // The birth of Lauren Jauregui pic.twitter.com/vddQO646rE — b (@wlwcoven) January 8, 2019

the way Lauren Jauregui misconstructed and redefined what it meant to convey and obtain the concupiscent anomalistic clearance showing us that idiosyncratic is ebulliently inevitable while simultaneously substantiating the superiority of women pic.twitter.com/TvQQaPQ31M — alyssa (@superiorcuban) January 8, 2019

We'll have to wait until Friday, January 11 to hear it! Pre-save Lauren's "More Than That" on Spotify here!