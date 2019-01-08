The Cover for Lauren Jauregui's New Single Is Literally a Masterpiece

Confession: Lauren Jauregui is one of our favorite people ever. From her Fifth Harmony days to her duet with fellow pop princess Halsey, we've loved everything the openly bisexual singer has ever put out into the music world! And now, we're getting more new music from her really, really soon!
Lauren recently took to Twitter to announce the release of her latest solo single entitled "More Than That."
#MoreThanThat out January 11th https://t.co/JL8KVKVNUA pic.twitter.com/w2km8HhG9e
— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 8, 2019
We're not quite sure just what kind of sound the track will have, but if the cover art is any indication, it's going to sound HEAVENLY. (She literally looks like a goddess!!!)
As expected, Stan Twitter freaked out at Lauren's announcement...
We'll have to wait until Friday, January 11 to hear it! Pre-save Lauren's "More Than That" on Spotify here!
