The Weeknd's New Song Is Super Homophobic

"Lost in the Fire" features the singer challenging a woman to let him turn her straight during a threeway.

The Weeknd recently released a new collab with Gesaffelstein called “Lost in the Fire.”

A number of fans are saying it’s dissing Drake and talking about how much The Weeknd wants to have sex with his on again, off again girlfriend Bella Hadid (who was rumored to have dated Drake when they were broken up), but there’s something a lot more insidious than that about the lyrics.

According to Genius.com:

"You said you might be into girls (into girls)

You said you’re going through a phase (through a phase)

Keepin’ your heart safe (keepin’ your heart safe, oh)

Well, baby, you can bring a friend (bring a friend)

She can ride on top your face (top your face)

While I fuck you straight (while I fuck you straight, yeah)"

...yeah.

While it’s completely valid to explore your feelings through your art, and that art is rarely a perfectly socially conscious thing, the lyrics to “Lost in the Fire” are pretty atrocious.

i used to joke that listening to The Weeknd was homophobic but the lyrics from his new song "lost in the fire" are actually fucking vile. in 2019 we're still doing "fuck you straight" and calling female queerness a "phase?" pic.twitter.com/xDH3fnNrZv — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 11, 2019

i don't like cancel culture & i'm not saying "cancel the weeknd," but these are the kinds of lyrics that fucked me up when i was younger & subconsciously kept me in the closet. so it's important to talk about and say "this is isn't ok" — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 11, 2019

@theweeknd you seem confused. Let me help you out. You can't "fuck someone straight." Also, there's a name for this, it's called conversion therapy. Conversion therapy still happens all over the world. So your new song is not okay, it's homophobic and problematic. — Bri Rex (@bri_rex6) January 11, 2019

I threw The Weeknd away years ago but hearing his homophobic ass vile song about lesbianism being a “phase” and he’ll “fuck her straight” while fetishizing his gfs sexuality for his own pleasure is enough to put the whole man in a shredder. — Bee (@ImNotFreddy87) January 12, 2019

Considering how much lesbian sex I’ve had while listening to @theweeknd, I’m very disappointed in the gross “I’ll fuck you straight” lyric in his new song. That’s not just homophobic/biphobic, it’s also something a lot of us have been directly threatened with by scary dudes. — Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2019

Just last month, a man in Seattle assaulted two married women at a Seahawks game, spending the majority of the game harassing them and asking if they needed a man, or “wanted some dick,” before escalating to physical violence.

Just yesterday, a thread went viral on Twitter about a lesbian being harassed by a random man at CVS for intimate details of why she didn’t date men.

A day ago, a week ago, a month ago — it’s not an uncommon story. Straight men still see turning lesbian or bisexual women “straight” (whatever that means) as a challenge to be issued and completed with their dick.

Of course, some of his fans are defending him, namely by claiming that if he’s open to having a threeway, how could that possibly be homophobic? So here’s a friendly reminder that queer women’s sexuality, or exploration of that sexuality, is not something that exists to be fetishized by straight men. Making it about that, or something to “conquer,” is, in fact, homophobic or biphobic.

And if the song really is about Hadid, hopefully she finds a safer space to explore her sexuality, because nobody deserves to be treated like who they are is just a phase.