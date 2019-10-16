Nicki Minaj Was 'Being Sarcastic' When Talking About an Adele Collab

Welp, it looks like our hopes and dreams for an epic Nicki x Adele collaboration are officially out the window...

If you're like me, then when you saw all the news headlines this morning about a possible collaboration happening between pop queens Nicki Minaj and Adele, you immediately got excited AF. Although collabs between amazing, badass women happen more often that they used to, it's still not everyday that music icons get together to make some amazing art, so the prospect of Nicki and Adele coming together to do something amazing was an extremely exciting one.

Unfortunately, it looks like it's probably not going to happen after all...

"I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Shit!" Nicki said in a quote tweet filled with a bunch of screenshots from different news outlets that reported on a recent interview she did with Entertainment Tonight where she said she was working on music with Adele.

"Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you."

While we love a sense of humor, we're still a little bummed out that Nicki was only joking about working with the "Hello" singer. How truly epic would that have been??!

*sigh*

Looks like we'll just have to keep rewatching this video of Adele rapping Nicki's "Monster" verse and imagine what could have been...