Let's Relive Dua Lipa's Epic Grammy Performance

The pop star showed everyone how to truly show up and come out on the Grammy stage!!

In a world that seems to be dominated by whisper singers and viral, TikTok one-hit wonders, real pop stars still exist out there, and Dua Lipa proved that with her epic performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards!

The 25-year-old British singer-songwriter, who took home the Best New Artist award at the 2019 Grammy ceremony, was absolutely serving looks, choreo, AND vocals when she took to the stage to perform her bops "Don’t Start Now" and "Levitating" alongside rapper DaBaby.

As Pitchfork points out, Dula Peep was for a whopping six awards during the night's festivities, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (which she won!) for her critically-acclaimed 2020's studio album Future Nostalgia.

Long live pop music!

Watch (and rewatch and rewatch) Dua's epic Grammy performance in the video below!