Politics

Donald Trump won't be on the Nevada ballot and Democrats are CACKLING

Donald Trump
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Even though the former president chose to stay off the ballot, we're sure he'll blame Democrats if he loses!

While Donald Trump is constantly complaining about elections being rigged against him, it was his own fault he’s not going to appear on the Nevada presidential primary ballot on February 6.

He’s not the only one; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy won’t appear on the ballot either, not because of "dirty" election officials, but because they’ve all decided to run against each other in a caucus held by the Nevada Republican Party two days after the state-run primary.

Unlike in most states, in Nevada, the GOP ignores the primary and instead uses the results of their caucasus to decide who to award delegates to at the Republican National Convention in July.

“The only candidates on Nevada’s (presidential preference primary) ballot are those who filed with the Nevada’s Secretary of State’s office to run for president in this election,” a Clark County press release read, according to the Nevada Current. “If a candidate did not file with the Nevada SOS’s office to run in this election, then that candidate’s name cannot appear on the ballot.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will all appear on the primary ballot.

This comes on the heels of the Colorado Supreme Court making the unprecedented decision to keep Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

Nevada residents have already started to receive their sample ballots and were surprised to find Trump’s name missing, calling it “tomfoolery.”

While it seems that Trump’s team decided to keep his name off the ballot as part of their strategy in Nevada, that hasn’t stopped people on social media from roasting the former president for “forgetting” to file the correct paperwork. This may be inaccurate, but it's hilarious, so we support the effort!

“trump’s campaign team FAILED to submit the application to appear on Nevada’s primary ballot,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “cue the clip of trump whining about how the radical left is treating him unfairly. that crybaby ass train is never late.”

Trump spent all this time crying about Democrats pulling him off the ballot in Colorado and Maine but Trump is the one who pulled Trump off the ballot in Nevada by being too stupid to fill out the f***ing forms. Why would you ever give him the nuclear codes,” another person posted.

Even though Trump CHOSE to not be on the primary ballot in Nevada, we are sure that if his presidential run starts to fail he and his MAGA die hards will find a way to blame “radical left” Democrats or the “deep state.”

PoliticsNews
donald trump presidential campaign presidential election 2024 election ron desantis vivek ramaswamy nikki haley republican party republicans republican national convention nevada election politics news
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

