Lara Trump ROASTED for saying she got her job based on merit, girl please

Lara Trump made some wild claims on her newest podcast episode, including that a Kamala Harris presidency will lead to WWIII and that she would only accept a job based on merit, saying she either "earned it or I didn't."

Ma'am.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast The Right View, Lara Trump, who is the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, leveled some blows at Harris without realizing the ridiculous irony of her statements.

Among the litany of criticisms leveled at Harris, Lara Trump said the vice president "failed upward her entire career" and only became Joe Biden's running mate "based on the fact that she was a minority Woman," calling it "gross."

"Do me a favor. Don't ever give me a position based on the fact that I'm a woman either. I earned it or I didn't. And that's it," she said, Newsweek reports.

Right, because after working as a television producer for a few years, she got a job on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and then landed the gig as the co-chair for the RNC while her father-in-law was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, based on her…resume?

While Harris' long career includes, working for the city attorney of San Francisco's office, becoming the district attorney of San Francisco, and being elected attorney general of California before becoming the first female vice president of the United States. Related: 15 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump FALLING APART at his press conference because he's losing Lara Trump got her job because she married a nepo baby — who was gifted the job of running the Trump Organization — and then claims that Harris is the one being hired based solely on her gender.