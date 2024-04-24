Scroll To Top
Politics

Lara Trump is being ROASTED by the internet for claiming there are '81 states'

Lara Trump is being ROASTED by the internet for claiming there are '81 states'

Donald Trump and his daughter in law Lara Trump who keeps saying idiotic things
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law proves once again that Republicans are as stupid as we all think they are.

Lara Trump may not be related to Donald Trump by blood—she's his daughter-in-law—but their shared stupidity suggests they are.

Today, Lara Trump is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) for saying something incredibly dumb … again.

Lara Trump — who is the current co-chair of the Republican National Committee and is married to Trump's son Eric — recently went on the ultra-conservative, conspiracy theory peddling "news" network Newsmax to talk about all of the things the Republican Party is doing to control for election interference come November.

Right, because if the MAGA wing of the Republican Party is known for anything, it's their firm belief that elections shouldn't be messed with. *eye roll*

"We're going to have lawyers in all the major polling locations across the country," she says in the clip making the round on social media today.

"We have lawsuits in 81 states right now," she continues.

Um … that is a lot of states. How are we going to fit 31 more stars onto our flag?

Apparently, while you and I were learning the number of states in the Union (50), Lara Trump was studying Lying to the American People for Dummies and How to Elect a Fascist 101.

People on X had a field day with this embarrassing flub, with one person writing, "Nobody tell her. Let her keep saying it," while another person commented, "A chip off the ol’ father-in-law’s block…"

This is not the first time her intelligence has been called into question. Just last week, Ron Filipkowski— an attorney and editor-in-chief at the progressive MeidasTouch media outlet — took to X to share a clip from an episode of Lara Trump's podcast, The Right View with Lara Trump, where a listener wrote in to call her dumb, Newsweek reports.

We've really got to figure out a way to make podcasts seem deeply uncool to boring straight white men and Republicans.

A listener wrote in to ask, "Is Lara Trump as stupid as she appears to be?" And her response only added fuel to that particular fire.

"What is it that—that's stupid? Let me ask you that, sir or ma'am. I am—again, I say this all the time, I'm just giving you information and the facts," she said.

"What is stupid is voting for a party that hates you and hates this country. What's stupid is voting for a party that ultimately wants the destruction of America and I assume you are one of those people. Nothing stupid over here. I've actually done my research, I actually have the real information, I am actually not influenced by emotion but cold, hard facts."

This is a very long-winded way of saying, "Yes, listener, you're right."

"You may want to get on that bandwagon because I'll tell you what, it's all sunshine, lollipops and rainbows now, but if something happens, you're going to look back and you're going to say, 'Man, I bet Lara Trump was right. I should've listened to her.'"

Ma'am, literally, no one will ever say that.

Who needs to insult the intelligence of Republicans when they are more than capable of doing it themselves?

Keep scrolling to see the funniest social media reactions to Lara Trump saying there are 81 states!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
donald trumperic trumplara trumplara trump 81 stateslara trump dumbmagameidastouchpoliticsrepublican national committeerepublican partyrepublicansron filipkowskithe right view with lara trumpPolitics
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio