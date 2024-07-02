Watch this TikToker ROAST James Charles for his UNHINGED rant about Joe Biden

New TikTok beef dropped, and this time, it's over politics!

James Charles, former YouTube beauty guru, and current TikTok star, is getting called out for blaming President Joe Biden for Roe v. Wade being overturned in an expletive-laden rant he went on last week after the presidential debate.

While screaming at the camera and pulling his hair, Charles started his unhinged tirade by criticizing Biden and Donald Trump's performance in the first presidential debate, asking, "How are these two 1,000-year-old f—king corpses the only two options for president?"

This may be a question that a large number of voters are also asking, but Charles' since-deleted video quickly turns from a screaming rant to misinformation when he starts blaming Biden for Roe v. Wade getting overturned.

Charles continues, "News flash, Grandpa, you're the f—king president now! And it's gone because of you! Oh my god, what do you mean if you get reelected, you'll bring it back? Do it now!"

But Kenneth Walden, who goes by 2RawTooReal2 on social media, wouldn't let Charles' ill-informed video stand. Instead, he posted his own TikTok (which already has over one million views), pointing out every way Charles managed to get things wrong, and he does NOT hold back!

"Joe Biden is not the reason we lost Roe v. Wade. It was that orange Oompa-Loompa b—ch that was sitting on that debate stage," Walden said before pointing out that Trump was the one who stacked the court by appointing three ultra-conservative anti-choice Supreme Court justices during his presidency. "And why do you have all of this smoke for Joe," he asked, "but no smoke for the one person who appointed three Supreme Court justices that rolled back Roe v. Wade?" Then, Walden goes for the jugular, pointing out that not only is Charles woefully uninformed, but he was also accused of "grooming" underage boys he was talking to on Snapchat. "Maybe if you [spent] more time in civics paying attention rather than beating your face and potentially beating your beat while also sending explicit photos to minors, maybe you would know that," he clapped back.

Walden also accuses 25-year-old beauty influencer of "trying to capitalize off of Black suffrage and post-slavery" by heavily borrowing from Black musician Lead Belly's "Bring Me a Little Water, Sylvie" for his new single "Bring Me Water."

And then Walden calls Charles out for being queer, but not knowing how much Biden has done for the community. "The f—king audacity for somebody a part of the LGBTQ+ community—my community—to come at Joe sideways as much as he's done for our f—king community when it comes to trans affirmative care, when it comes to trying to end conversion therapy, when it comes to marriage equality," he said. "How f—king dare you!" But Walden isn't the only one taking Charles to task. Olivia Julianna has also gone viral for clapping back at the former YouTuber in a TikTok video with 1.4 million views. In it, she rightfully explains that not only has Trump taken credit for overturning Roe v. Wade, but Biden can't sign an executive order to codify it into law because "it has to be passed through Congress" and "we haven't had a congressional majority that will vote to codify Roe v. Wade because it has been blocked by Republicans in the House and in the Senate."