Politics

30 HYSTERICAL reactions to Tim Walz ROASTING JD Vance with a couch joke & we can't stop GIGGLING

Kamala Harris with running mate Tim Walz who made funny JD Vance couch sex joke at their first rally together
lev radin/Shutterstock

America's dad has got jokes!

People got excited when Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate because he's the most progressive of the candidates she was vetting, but what we didn't know is that he's also one hell of a comedian!

Before Walz had been Harris' VP pick for 24 hours, he'd already made a JD Vance couch-sex joke. That's gotta be a record.

At Harris and Walz's first rally together, she introduced the former high school teacher and football coach as the "kind of teacher and mentor that every child in America dreams of having" and praised him for leading the Gay Straight Alliance because of "the signal it would send to have a football coach get involved."

Then, when Walz stepped up to the podium he talked about everything from his childhood to reproductive rights to school shootings, but it was his line about Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance that had the crowd cheering and the entire internet laughing.

"And I gotta tell ya; I can't wait to debate this guy," Walz said of Vance. "That's if he's willing to get off the couch and show up." Then adding, "See what I did there?"

Not only was Walz the progenitor of calling Republicans "weird," but now he also made a hilarious joke about the false (and endlessly funny) rumor that Vance wrote about having sex with a latex glove stuffed inside a couch in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

Since someone on social media started the rumor it has spread across the internet like wildfire. We've laughed at countless memes roasting Vance for his allegedsofa-related predilections and cackled when an ad agency created a fake couch lube called JD Jelly, but we didn't have a vice presidential candidate making a couch f—king joke in front of 10,000 people on our 2024 bingo card. Silly us!

The crowd at the rally ate it up, and so did the entire internet, which has been singing Walz's praises and dunking on Vance all day. One person posted, "Tim Walz has been the VP pick for one day and has already made a JD Vance couch fucking joke the aura is off the charts," while someone else wrote, "You, sir, are an American hero who must be protectedat all costs. For that couch joke alone. The Coach vs the Couch!" Gay comedian and podcaster Mat Bellassai even got in on the action, posting on X, "tim walz making a couch joke in his introduction speech?????? oh i know jd vance's sofa is getting that angry f—ck tonight."

Vance truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

This election cycle has been a dumpster fire, but we're feeling better already with Harris entering the race and picking Walz as her Veep. Who knew what we all needed was a good laugh? And the fact that it's at the expense of a very weird Republican makes it even better!

Keep scrolling to more funny reactions to Walz's brilliant joke making fun of Vance's history of taking advantage of living room furniture!

PoliticsMemesViral
jd vancejd vance couchkamala harristim walztim walz couch joketim walz memevice president nominee
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

