Politics

Kamala Harris' hubby's story about learning Biden was dropping out is adorably chaotic & gay

Kamala Harris' hubby's story about learning Biden was dropping out is adorably chaotic & gay

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

We're going to need to know more about Doug's gay besties!

Kamala Harris is already a queer fave. From officiating gay weddings in San Francisco to standing up for gender-affirming care to serving c*nt in a photo from the '80s that has lesbians everywhere swooning, she's clearly here for us, but now we know the future first gentleman is too!

It turns out Doug Emhoff was having coffee with his gay besties after a SoulCycle class in West Hollywood when he got the news that Biden was dropping out of the race, leaving the path to the presidency open for his wife and current VP.

SoulCycle, West Hollywood, and gay BFFs? We know an ally when we see one!

Emhoff relayed this story while on a call for "Black Gay and Queer Men for Harris," where he spoke after out gay CNN anchor Don Lemon and other prominent Black queer men had a turn at the mic, the LA Times reports.

"We're out there having coffee, messing around and talking, and ... people are coming up to me, so it's now, like, after the announcement has gone out, and my friend's partner said, 'Um, you need to look at this,' and I said, 'What?'" Emhoff said to all of the men on the call that it was meant to be an informal gathering focused on organizing and fundraising.

"Of course I didn't have my phone, so I ran and ran and got into our car, and of course my phone is just on fire, and it's basically, 'Call Kamala,' 'Call Kamala,' 'Call Kamala,' from everyone," Emhoff said. "And of course, the first thing she said was, 'Where the ... were you? I need you.'"

Kamala's hubby wanting to be so focused on hanging out with his gay besties that he left his phone in the car is probably the cutest piece of information to come out of this election cycle!

"We've just been hustling — I've barely even seen her or talked to her since this all happened," he said, calling this week a "whirlwind."

During the call, Emhoff also expressed Harris' commitment to supporting the Black LGBTQ+ community. "As it relates to this wonderful, beautiful community of Black gay men, she has always been beside you, with you, has had your back, and always will have your back, just like she's going to have everyone else's back," he said.

Later, Emhoff also talked about his wife's desire to "fight against bullies," a sentiment the LGBTQ+ community is familiar with.

"But now we've got to support Kamala Harris, because she has a vision for America that we all have a place in," he said. "She is talking about the future, not the past. She's talking about a world where there's freedom, a world where we value everyone, a world where we stick up for people, a world where we fight against bullies — and we're fighting against the ultimate bully right now."

After hearing this story, we're even more excited for Emhoff to make history as the first gentleman of the United States!

PoliticsGay
doug emhofffirst gentlemangay bestieskamala harriskamala harris husbandpolitics
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

