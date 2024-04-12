GOP lawmaker’s BONKERS take on gay marriage: cousins can marry too

The Tennessee legislature just voted to ban marriage between first cousins, but not before one Republican lawmaker made the BONKERS argument that Obergefell didn't just make same-sex marriage legal; it also gives cousins the right to get hitched.



On Thursday, before the Tennessee state House overwhelmingly voted to overturn a long-standing "loophole" that allows first cousins to marry in the state, far-right Representative Gino Bulso presented one of the most nonsensical and, frankly, disgusting arguments in favor of first-cousin marriages.

Bulso, whose grandparents were first cousins, argued that the Supreme Court's landmark same-sex marriage ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, also allows cousins to marry.

Filibustering for the right to marry your first cousin is a weird hill to die on, but you do you, Gino Bulso. https://t.co/yUnqhqWwxg pic.twitter.com/Fb7bateXXh — Eric Welch (@EricWelchWCS) April 11, 2024 This a wild and hypocritical argument is coming from someone who is so vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ that he sponsored the bill that banned Pride flags in public school classrooms earlier this year, the Associated Press reports. "My grandparents came over to this country through Ellis Island in Italy back in the 1920s," Bulso said. "And they were first cousins... So, back in 1924, they actually came down to Tennessee to get married... But for the existence of the current law, I would not be here." But before twisting the Supreme Court ruling to his own purposes, he had to make it clear how much he hates gay marriage. Like a political version of "no homo!" "Obviously, in my view, Obergefell was a grievously wrong decision," he explained, LGBTQ Nation reports. "It was an example of the U.S. Supreme Court working as a super-legislature, but as we stand here today, Obergefell is the law of the land." Bulso then shocked the Republican-led legislature when he argued that there wouldn't be a risk of congenital disabilities — one of the main arguments against first cousins marrying — in same-sex cousin relationships because they can't reproduce and that the health issues stemming from opposite-sex first cousins having procreating were "not as significant" as people think. I don't know man, if you've got the hots for your cousin that badly, just say that instead of dragging gay people into it.