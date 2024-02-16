Scroll To Top
Greece FINALLY legalizes same-sex marriage & the gays are having a kiki

Greece legalizes gay marriage
Greece really said, “GAY RIGHTS”… finally?

Greece has officially become the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to legalize same-sex marriage. But since, throughout history, it's been one of the gayest countries out there… the news comes more as "about time" than total shock.

In a landmark consensus of 176-76 with 46 MPs not present to vote, this historic move seems like it should have happened years ago, especially considering how popular gay hot spots like Mykonos are and how popular the country is for gay travel.

“It’s a historic moment. A lot of us weren’t sure it would ever come,” gay activist Stella Belia told The Guardian. “We have waited years for this.”

The decision, of course, did not come without debate, which took two full days when it came time for the actual vote. Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stood behind the bill, saying, “The reform that we are legislating today… will make the life of some of our fellow citizens that much better without — and I emphasize this — taking away anything from the lives of the many.”

Legalizing gay marriage has slotted Greece as the only south-eastern European country to do so, and it joins 15 other EU member states and 35 nations worldwide to recognize same-sex marriage, despite the opposition.

Still, no one in the queer community is surprised by this, and we agree that it’s just taken too much time to get around to it.

Scroll through for some hilarious reactions to the news that Greece has legalized same-sex marriage!

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

