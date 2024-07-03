25 HILARIOUS reactions roasting Republican Roger Stone's CRINGEY dance to terrible Trump rap​

Just when we thought longtime Republican strategist Roger Stone was a distant memory, he comes crawling out from whatever rock he’s been hiding under in the cringiest video we’ve ever seen; luckily, the response from the internet has been swift, brutal, and hilarious!
For those who have forgotten, Stone was the political consultant who worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and was convicted of seven felonies, including obstructing a congressional investigation into Trump’s first presidential campaign and possible ties to Russia. But before he could spend a day behind bars, Trump pardoned him.
Yesterday, Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski posted a video clip of Stone wearing an egregiously ugly dinner jacket and his signature round black sunglasses while standing in front of a Bentley with the words “Trump 2024” emblazoned on the front and awkwardly dancing to pro-Trump rapper Forgiato Blow’s “Trump Trump Baby.”
It’s…really something.
His cringey dance moves that he clearly thinks are cool, combined with the TERRIBLE rap that turns Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” into a pro-Trump anthem, is like a car crash that you desperately want to look away from but can’t.
Stone’s fashion sense has always been questionable—he’s frequently sporting an outfit that would befit a cartoon villain—but this busy jacket might take the cake. Clearly, money can’t buy taste.
The comment section under the video clip posted to X (formerly Twitter), which has already accumulated 1.3 million views, is full of people making fun of Stone, comparing him to the used-car salesman dad in Matilda, Who Framed Roger Rabbit villain Judge Doom, the old guy who danced in those Six Flags ads, and Jack Nicholson’s Joker. Yup, those all track.
“Some things can never be unseen. Watching convicted felon Roger Stone gyrate his hips like that in dance will scar me forever. It should’ve been designated as ‘sensitive content,’” someone quipped. Another person joked, “Heart attacks happen ALL THE TIME…just never at the right time.”
This isn’t even the first time Stone has made a fool of himself while dancing in a bizarre attempt to help Trump. Back in 2021, Stone was caught on video dancing to another Trump-inspired rap song in front of a lifted truck covered in a muscle-bound Rambo-style photoshopped image of Trump.
Someone needs to stop him. But for now, we’ll take the opportunity to laugh hysterically at his expense because he’s terrible. We promise we’ll take the moral high ground next week…maybe.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Roger Stone attempting and failing miserably at being cool!