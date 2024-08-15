Scroll To Top
Former Trump flunky Roger Stone proves AGAIN he's the worst by calling Tim Walz an anti-gay slur

Roger Stone called Tim Walz a homophobic slur
lev radin/Shutterstock; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Roger Stone should spend more time getting a wardrobe stylist and less time worrying what Democrats are doing!

Roger Stone, a far-right former Donald Trump campaign advisor and known weirdo, just made headlines, and this time it's not because of his terrible choice in suits, but because he used a homophobic slur to describe Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz.

On the August 12 episode of his show The StoneZONE (clever *eye roll*) which streams on Rumble, Stone used a Blazing Saddles quote to call Walz a "f—got," in a likely attempt to distance himself from the offensive word, Them reported.

"This guy, Tim Walz — saw him at a rally, I mean, I hate to quote Mel Brooks in Blazing Saddles, but he was jumping around like a Kansas City f—got," Stone said to his cohost Troy Smith and guest Caitlin Sinclair, a spokesperson for the far-right advocacy group Turning Point USA.

Ma'am, shouldn't you be more concerned with locking down your extremely hackable email instead of throwing tired insults at Democrats?

Plus, if you're going to use a slur, say it with your whole chest so the world knows what a horrible person you are. Trying to be sneaky about it makes it look like not only are you an anti-LGBTQ+ bigot, but you're also too big of a wimp to own it.

Stone then pathetically tried to turn Walz's now-popular use of the word "weird" to describe Republicans against him by calling the Democratic vice presidential nominee "really, really weird."

The quote is originally said by the character Taggart — who is a "corrupt politician's flunky" according to Them — in Mel Brooks' comedy Blazing Saddles when he's getting angry with members of his own racist gang.

So he's quoting a racist who works for a corrupt politician. Do you think he realizes he's telling on himself?

Later in the show, Sinclair piped up and said that conservatives should be focused more on policy solutions than throwing barbs at Democrats, and Stone agreed.

"What I think Republicans and conservatives need to focus on, including Donald Trump, is the vision, is the plan for how we're going to put America first," Sinclair said. "How we're going to lower gas prices [and] make food affordable once again [...] I think when we get into the semantics and the name calling and all of the noise, which is so obviously a distraction and exactly what the left wants us to get involved in, we lose that focus on the vision."

Stone replied, "I completely agree with you. Look, I think name-calling is a mistake and it won't work." It's frightening how easily hypocrisy rolls off of his tongue.

Stone needs to keep his mouth shut and go back to spending his time searching for the weirdest suit, hat, and sunglasses combo he can find.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

