35 HEARTWARMING reactions to Tim Walz's son Gus going viral for cheering on his dad

Gus Walz hugs his father Tim Walz on stage at the Democratic National Convention
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The internet loved this moment and is already clapping back against Republicans hating on Gus Walz.


The Democratic National Convention has been full of memorable moments, from people chanting “Thank you, Joe” when Joe Biden took the stage to Michelle Obama saying, “Who’s gonna tell [Donald Trump] the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

But the one that has won everyone’s hearts and made countless grown adults cry was the moment during Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s speech when his teenage son Gus stood up with tears in his eyes and pointed to his dad, saying, “That’s my dad!”

The 17-year-old’s raw emotion and obvious love and admiration for his dad were palpable and so moving that people took to social media to express their love for Gus and the whole Walz family.

Predictably, Republicans had to try to ruin this heartfelt moment. Conservative nightmare Ann Coulter took to X to post an article about Gus’ iconic reaction with the caption, “Talk about weird…” Other MAGA supporters also had cruel things to say about a son showing affection for his father, including Mike Crispi, chairman of the America First Republicans of New Jersey, who wrote, “Tim Walz stupid crying son isn’t the flex the left thinks it is. You raised your kid to be a puffy beta male. Congrats.” Both conservative horror shows have since deleted their cruel comments. Plus, “weird” is our word; you can’t have it, and anyone who calls someone else a “beta male” is pathetic beyond words.

Luckily, people took to social media to defend Gus and his family from the onslaught of criticism from the right. “Walz just made about a million new friends, uncles, aunts, and cousins ready to go to war for him,” one person posted, while another wrote, “Warning in advance to MAGA chugs to keep Gus Walz’s name out of their damn mouths.”

Despite this, the overwhelming response has been positive, with people loving how supportive the family is of Gus, who Walz and his wife Gwen recently opened up to People magazine about his diagnosis with a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD, and an anxiety disorder, calling it his “superpower.”

Election cycles are hard, but between Barack Obama making a joke about Donald Trump’s “crowd size” and Gus making our Grinch hearts grow three sizes that day, the Democratic National Convention has been brightening our week.

Keep scrolling to see the best reactions from people loving Gus Walz and telling conservatives to back off!

PoliticsMemesViralFamily
democratic national conventiondemocratsgus walzgus walz reactionrepublicanssocial mediasocial media reactionstim walzvice president candidate
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

