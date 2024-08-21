25 HILARIOUS reactions to Obama's FLAWLESS read of Donald Trump's 'size' obsession

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is underway, and it’s already way better and far less hypocritical than the Republicans a few weeks ago.
On Day 2 of the event, we had everyone from Bernie Sanders to back-to-back speeches from the Obamas which continued to push for change and reform in the country under Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead.
Although we still wish we could vote for Michelle Obama (but we respect her decision not to run and are very happy to cast our vote for future Madam President Harris), Barack’s speech reminded us of why we all fell in love with him in 2007 — and also the proper way to throw some shade.
During his speech, Obama took his time to throw some well-deserved jabs at Donald Trump, who’s done everything in his power to make the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Harris’, and the entire Democratic Party’s lives a living hell — not to mention all of us!
“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said to widespread cheers and applause. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”
After more applause, he continued, “There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes…”
Obama then made a subtle reference to “size” with his hands, first starting with them wider apart, then bringing them closer together with a sideways glance that inferred he was talking about the size of Donald Trump’s penis.
He could also hardly get a word in afterward, considering the amount of cheers the comment brought.
Listen, we all know Trump has lost it. He’s certainly acting more erratic now than he did when he faced off against both Clinton and Biden in 2016 and 2020. None of the attacks against Harris are working, and we’ve all basically forgotten about the attempted assassination that happened during one of his rallies — which, believe it or not, was only about five weeks ago.
Anyway, we are here for this type of shade, Obama served the American people for his full eight years and we cant't wait for Kamala Harris gets the same opportunity in November.
