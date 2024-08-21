Scroll To Top
Politics

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Obama's FLAWLESS read of Donald Trump's 'size' obsession

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Obama's FLAWLESS read of Donald Trump's 'size' obsession

25 reactions to Obama's FLAWLESS read of Donald Trump's "size"
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Obama called Trump out for being a size queen and we're HOWLING.

@andrewjstillman

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is underway, and it’s already way better and far less hypocritical than the Republicans a few weeks ago.

On Day 2 of the event, we had everyone from Bernie Sanders to back-to-back speeches from the Obamas which continued to push for change and reform in the country under Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead.

Although we still wish we could vote for Michelle Obama (but we respect her decision not to run and are very happy to cast our vote for future Madam President Harris), Barack’s speech reminded us of why we all fell in love with him in 2007 — and also the proper way to throw some shade.

During his speech, Obama took his time to throw some well-deserved jabs at Donald Trump, who’s done everything in his power to make the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Harris’, and the entire Democratic Party’s lives a living hell — not to mention all of us!

“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said to widespread cheers and applause. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

After more applause, he continued, “There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes…”

Obama then made a subtle reference to “size” with his hands, first starting with them wider apart, then bringing them closer together with a sideways glance that inferred he was talking about the size of Donald Trump’s penis.

He could also hardly get a word in afterward, considering the amount of cheers the comment brought.

Listen, we all know Trump has lost it. He’s certainly acting more erratic now than he did when he faced off against both Clinton and Biden in 2016 and 2020. None of the attacks against Harris are working, and we’ve all basically forgotten about the attempted assassination that happened during one of his rallies — which, believe it or not, was only about five weeks ago.

Anyway, we are here for this type of shade, Obama served the American people for his full eight years and we cant't wait for Kamala Harris gets the same opportunity in November.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions to Obama’s jab.

PoliticsMemesViral
crowd sizedemocratic national conventiondncdonald trumpflawless readhillary clintonkamala harrismichelle obamabarack obama
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio