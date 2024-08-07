Scroll To Top
Harris/Walz continue their ICONIC behavior, release a Chappell Roan-inspired hat

Harris/Walz continue their ICONIC behavior, release a Chappell Roan-inspired hat

Chappell Roan merch hats midwest princess harris walz over american flag 2024 Democratic nominees Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on stage first campaign rally Philadelphia PA
photo collage for pride.com by Nikki Aye (roan: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images; walz+harris: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It's a Kamalanomenon!

@politebotanist

Whoever is designing the merchandise for the Harris/Walz campaign isn't getting paid enough. Whatever it is, it's not enough. Even before it was officially the Harris/Walz campaign, back when it was Biden/Harris, they've have been knocking the branding out of the park. First, there was this iconic bisexual pride mug with a bi pride flag made out of three pictures of VP Harris in a blue, purple, and pink pantsuit ala the bi pride flag. The mug is unfortunately and understandably sold out. Thankfully, this throwback t-shirt of Harris is still up for grabs, along with the throwback "Doug mug" of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

However, you might want to hold off on mugs and t-shirts and opt for their newest splurge-worthy accessory. Within hours of the announcement Vice President Harris announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her pick for VP, this hat was available from the official campaign store.

The hat is a clear homage to a nearly identical piece of merch from musician Chappell Roan. Just as we saw the campaign do everything they could to capitalize on brat summer, they’re now riding the wave of people who are now both very into Chappell Roan and her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Gov. Tim Walz, now declaring him a Midwest Princess as well.

The Harris/Walz campaign is smart to be doing everything it can to engage young voters in chic, savvy, desirable ways. This is no repeat of “Pokémon Go to the polls.” The Harris/Walz hat was so immediately popular that the first run sold out in mere hours. It’s still available for purchase, now as a preorder with release expected on October 14th. Roan has seen the hat, offering little insight into her feelings on it other than disbelief. She quoted a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the hats side by side, saying “is this real.” Oh yes, Chappell, it’s incredibly real.

I can only imagine what other pieces of merchandise we’ll see between now and November. An official Gov. Walz #BigDadEnergy t-shirt? Or how about “Harris/Walz: Not weird as hell.” While I think this mock up of a Harris/Walz jockstrap is unlikely to make it to the official site, never say never!

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

