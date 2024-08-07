Harris/Walz continue their ICONIC behavior, release a Chappell Roan-inspired hat

Whoever is designing the merchandise for the Harris/Walz campaign isn't getting paid enough. Whatever it is, it's not enough. Even before it was officially the Harris/Walz campaign, back when it was Biden/Harris, they've have been knocking the branding out of the park. First, there was this iconic bisexual pride mug with a bi pride flag made out of three pictures of VP Harris in a blue, purple, and pink pantsuit ala the bi pride flag. The mug is unfortunately and understandably sold out. Thankfully, this throwback t-shirt of Harris is still up for grabs, along with the throwback "Doug mug" of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
However, you might want to hold off on mugs and t-shirts and opt for their newest splurge-worthy accessory. Within hours of the announcement Vice President Harris announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her pick for VP, this hat was available from the official campaign store.
The Harris/Walz campaign is smart to be doing everything it can to engage young voters in chic, savvy, desirable ways. This is no repeat of “Pokémon Go to the polls.” The Harris/Walz hat was so immediately popular that the first run sold out in mere hours. It’s still available for purchase, now as a preorder with release expected on October 14th. Roan has seen the hat, offering little insight into her feelings on it other than disbelief. She quoted a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the hats side by side, saying “is this real.” Oh yes, Chappell, it’s incredibly real.
I can only imagine what other pieces of merchandise we’ll see between now and November. An official Gov. Walz #BigDadEnergy t-shirt? Or how about “Harris/Walz: Not weird as hell.” While I think this mock up of a Harris/Walz jockstrap is unlikely to make it to the official site, never say never!