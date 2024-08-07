Harris/Walz continue their ICONIC behavior, release a Chappell Roan-inspired hat

Whoever is designing the merchandise for the Harris/Walz campaign isn't getting paid enough. Whatever it is, it's not enough. Even before it was officially the Harris/Walz campaign, back when it was Biden/Harris, they've have been knocking the branding out of the park. First, there was this iconic bisexual pride mug with a bi pride flag made out of three pictures of VP Harris in a blue, purple, and pink pantsuit ala the bi pride flag. The mug is unfortunately and understandably sold out. Thankfully, this throwback t-shirt of Harris is still up for grabs, along with the throwback "Doug mug" of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

However, you might want to hold off on mugs and t-shirts and opt for their newest splurge-worthy accessory. Within hours of the announcement Vice President Harris announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her pick for VP, this hat was available from the official campaign store.