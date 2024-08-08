​15 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump FALLING APART at his press conference because he's losing

lev radin/Shutterstock
Former President Donald Trump held a press conference today where we were treated to the experience of watching the MAGA blowhard fall apart on our TV screens because he’s such a whiny crybaby that he can’t stand to watch Vice President Kamala Harris’ success.
Today, Trump held his first press conference since Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, which did not go well for him. He lashed out at reporter’s questions about the groundswell of support Harris’ campaign has garnered, repeatedly mispronounced her name, and claimed his “Stop the Steal” rally before the insurrection boasted more attendees than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington — all because people have been roasting Trump for not drawing as big of crowds as Harris.
Trust us when we say he also went off the rails, saying a lot of bonkers stuff but we would be here for a year if we talked about it all. So here’s a quick sample: he said that no one died during the January 6 insurrection and bragged about the crowd size, said that Jewish people who don’t vote for him “should have their head examined,” and announced that Kim Jong Un liked him a lot.
Wow, the coveted Kim Jung Un nod.
Usually, your opponent's political campaign — in this case, Kamala HQ — has to spend time and money to tear down their opponent and make them look bad to voters, but Trump manages to do that all on his own.
Harris and Walz have been drawing huge crowds to their events, have raised millions of dollars in just a couple of weeks, and have reinvigorated the Democratic Party that had checked out, and Trump can’t stand it. His ego is far too big to allow for a woman of color to beat him, but his attempt to grab attention back from her just resulted in the entire internet roasting him for the weird stuff that came out of his mouth.
Kamala HQ must be popping bottles of champagne tonight!
