35 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump WHINING like a baby that Obama won a Nobel Prize and he didn't

Surprising absolutely no one, Donald Trump devoted some of his speech at a campaign stop in Detroit yesterday to whiny like a giant crybaby that former President Barack Obama has won a Nobel Prize, and he hasn't.
Be so for real, sir. They don't give out Nobels for tanking the economy, sitting idly by while millions die from a pandemic on your watch, or inciting an insurrection.
"If I were named Obama I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds," he said. "He got the Nobel Prize. He didn't even know what the hell he got it for. Remember, he got elected. Well so did I. He got elected and they announced he was getting the Nobel Prize. ... He got the Nobel Prize for doing nothing, for getting elected, but I got elected too."
Obama accepted the Nobel Prize in 2009 for his efforts to promote nuclear nonproliferation and his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." Trump, on the other hand, has done… we're trying to think of ways he has aided in diplomacy, but considering (non-fascist) foreign leaders avoid him like the plague and laugh at him behind his back, we're struggling to think of anything.
Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Prize several times, including twice by a far-right Norwegian politician, but has never won one. This is clearly a sore spot for the supposed alpha male MAGA leader, who thinks he should have won for the Abraham Accords. Clearly, the Nobel Committee didn't think so. Sad.
Of course, the second the internet got wind of his crybaby session, people ran to the comments under a clip from his speech to read Trump for filth and dunk on him for being whiny and for his seeming unending jealousy of Obama, who has been lying rent free in the Republican's brain for YEARS.
