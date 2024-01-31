‘Desire Lines’ Sundance 2024 review: A phantasmagoria of transmasculine visibility

As a queer person, one of the most enduring fights I’ve seen my community face is the right to visibility. Lots has changed in the past century, and we’ve found ourselves at a place where cis homosexual men (and sometimes women) are beginning to have a slightly easier time finding proof of our existence in media, culture, and the history books. But not all of us in the LGBTQ+ community are seeing our stories told, archived, and reflected in equal measure. Desire Lines, which made its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is an extraordinary experimental work that captures the experiences, lives, challenges, and loves of gay trans men, a group that is too often invisible, even within their own communities.

Part fiction and part documentary, filmmaker Jules Rosskham has created a fascinating hybrid cinema model. It’s a jarring and bizarre mix of mediums that explores real people who deserve to have their stories told and preserved. In the film, an Iranian American trans man named Ahmad (Aden Hakimi) time-travels with the help of a fantastical bathhouse that’s been transformed into an archive of queer experience. He’s on a mission to reveal the daring sexual secrets of his past and to remember the loves and encounters that he’s left behind. It’s an erotic, trans-masc phantasmagoria, a fever dream where he encounters Kieran (Theo Germaine), an archivist of queer memories. Soon, Kieran’s own past and existence become braided into the trans history on display within the more formal documentary segments of the film.

The project oscillates between Ahmad and Kieran’s journey through the archive and real-life footage and conversations with trans men, non-binary folk, and a diverse group of queer people from all walks of life. This sort of experimental framing could have easily been confusing or overly ambitious, but Rosskam uses a steady hand to land a cohesive vision from start to finish. This is not wholly surprising as he is reported to be a leading trans academic and scholar, and it does feel like we are in the capable hands of a genius mad scientist.