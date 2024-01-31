Scroll To Top
Reviews

Desire Lines Sundance 2024 review: A phantasmagoria of transmasculine visibility

‘Desire Lines’ Sundance 2024 review: A phantasmagoria of transmasculine visibility

‘Desire Lines’ Sundance 2024 review: A phantasmagoria of transmasculine visibility

Part fiction and part documentary, filmmaker Jules Rosskham reveals an all-too-often unseen queer experience.

joshkorngut

As a queer person, one of the most enduring fights I’ve seen my community face is the right to visibility. Lots has changed in the past century, and we’ve found ourselves at a place where cis homosexual men (and sometimes women) are beginning to have a slightly easier time finding proof of our existence in media, culture, and the history books. But not all of us in the LGBTQ+ community are seeing our stories told, archived, and reflected in equal measure. Desire Lines, which made its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is an extraordinary experimental work that captures the experiences, lives, challenges, and loves of gay trans men, a group that is too often invisible, even within their own communities.

Part fiction and part documentary, filmmaker Jules Rosskham has created a fascinating hybrid cinema model. It’s a jarring and bizarre mix of mediums that explores real people who deserve to have their stories told and preserved. In the film, an Iranian American trans man named Ahmad (Aden Hakimi) time-travels with the help of a fantastical bathhouse that’s been transformed into an archive of queer experience. He’s on a mission to reveal the daring sexual secrets of his past and to remember the loves and encounters that he’s left behind. It’s an erotic, trans-masc phantasmagoria, a fever dream where he encounters Kieran (Theo Germaine), an archivist of queer memories. Soon, Kieran’s own past and existence become braided into the trans history on display within the more formal documentary segments of the film.

The project oscillates between Ahmad and Kieran’s journey through the archive and real-life footage and conversations with trans men, non-binary folk, and a diverse group of queer people from all walks of life. This sort of experimental framing could have easily been confusing or overly ambitious, but Rosskam uses a steady hand to land a cohesive vision from start to finish. This is not wholly surprising as he is reported to be a leading trans academic and scholar, and it does feel like we are in the capable hands of a genius mad scientist.

Both sides of the cinematic coin are equal here in their necessity for the overall concept and story. The dramatised fiction between Ahmed and Kiernan is gorgeous and tragic, and the conversations with trans men, both alive and passed on, are precious and miraculous to behold. When folded together, the film successfully time travels and shifts between worlds both real and imagined.

The most important facet of the film comes when we are transported back to the late 1980s to witness real footage of trans activist Lou Sullivan, who himself shined a light on the existence of gay trans men when nobody else was. Sullivan was possibly the very first trans man to publically exist as a homosexual, and was responsible for a lot of education and activism surrounding his community. While the entirety of Desire Lines was fascinating to behold, it was the moments I was able to hear and learn directly from Sullivan, who died at 39 from AIDS, that I found to be the most incredible part of this unique journey.

Desire Lines is an extraordinary experimental work that captures the experiences, lives, challenges, and loves of trans men; a group that is too often invisible, even within their own communities.

Rating: 4 stars

ReviewsEntertainmenttrans manTransMovies
reviewmoviesdesire linessundance film festivalsundance 2024transgendertheo germaineaden hakimijules rosskham
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Josh Korngut

Josh Korngut is a writer and filmmaker based in Toronto. He's also the managing editor of Dread Central, a web publication that covers all things horror. Check out his podcast, Development Hell, wherever you listen, and say hi to him on socials via @joshkorngut.

Josh Korngut is a writer and filmmaker based in Toronto. He's also the managing editor of Dread Central, a web publication that covers all things horror. Check out his podcast, Development Hell, wherever you listen, and say hi to him on socials via @joshkorngut.

Read Full Bio