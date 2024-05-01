Scroll To Top
Get ready to slay with The Pride Store's Countdown to Pride Extravaganza Giveaway!

Announcing The Pride Store’s Countdown to Pride Extravaganza Giveaway!

Win big with The Pride Store’s Instagram giveaway, including stylish gear from Gay Almanac and ManBuns, artistic prints from Terry Hastings and The Werkroom, and the enchanting Judy Garland fragrance by Vince Spinnato.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Get ready to sparkle and shine with pride, darlings! The countdown to the most fabulous month of the year has begun, and The Pride Store is kicking it off with a bang! We're talking about our Countdown to Pride Extravaganza Giveaway, honey!

Picture this: you, strutting your stuff with a jaw-dropping Pride package worth $400! Yes, you heard that right, hun. And what's inside, you ask? Only the crème de la crème of Pride essentials!

Let me break it down for you. We've got spicy tees that scream SEXY from Print Bar and Mikey Serrano. Then there's the stylish swag from Gay Almanac and ManBuns, because why settle for ordinary when you can slay with extraordinary? And oh, sis, let's not forget about the art—Terry Hastings and The Werkroom bringing you prints that'll make your walls pop!

But wait, there's more! Pamper yourself with skincare goodies from Prohibition Wellness, because flawless skin is a must. And for those glamorous poolside moments, we're throwing in a chic caftan from StudleyDuds! And the pièce de résistance? The enchanting Judy Garland fragrance by Vince Spinnato. Because every fabulous diva needs a signature scent, am I right?

So, how do you get your hands on this dreamy package? It's simple, sisters! Just follow @realpridestore on Instagram and tag three of your fiercest friends in the comments of our contest post. That's it! You're in the running to win big and start your Pride month with all the flair and fabulousness you deserve!

But hey, don't dilly-dally, babes! This contest is hotter than a summer day in Palm Springs, and it's only open for a week! So, don't miss your chance to snatch up this glam-tastic prize. Enter now and get ready to slay the Pride game like the baddie you are!

The Countdown to Pride Extravaganza Giveaway is valid through 12 AM May 8 and the winner will be announced on May 9. Scroll through for a sneak peek of what you could win and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

PRINT BAR - DM TO COLLAB MUSCLE TEE

Courtesy The Pride Store

JUSTMIKEYSART - MEANWHILE T-SHIRT

Courtesy The Pride Store

GAY ALMANAC - EVERYTHING HURTS FAN

Courtesy The Pride Store

MANBUNS - SOLID RED SWIM BRIEFS

Courtesy The Pride Store

TERRY HASTINGS - PINK BALL ART PRINT

Courtesy The Pride Store

THE WERKROOM - KISS A GINGER ART PRINT

Courtesy The Pride Store

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - FACIAL CLEANSER

Courtesy The Pride Store

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - FACIAL MOISTURIZER

Courtesy The Pride Store

STUDLEYDUDS - ALWAYS LOVE U DOLLY PARTON CAFTAN

Courtesy The Pride Store

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY: A GARLAND FRAGRANCE

Courtesy The Pride Store

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


