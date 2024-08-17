Symone & Gigi Goode dish on their bold Kamala Harris-inspired lewks at the ‘Avalon TV’ premiere

Season two of WowPresents Plus’ hit variety/reality show, Avalon TV , just premiered, with audiences getting a whole new look at the House of Avalon ’s wild hijinks and jaw-dropping artistry — and PRIDE was there for the big premiere.

Led by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Gigi Goode and Symone , the hit streaming series invites fans into the House of Avalon, one of LA’s hottest art collectives and the key to these performers’ monumental success. While most people know these two because of their impeccable tenures on the Drag competition — Goode was a finalist on season 12 and Symone won season 13 — the show spotlights the many other House members who helped them become the Queens fans love today. It introduces audiences to the entire group of artists, with other members like experimental musician Rylie Holden and famous designer Marko Monroe showcasing their skills and letting cameras into the most intimate parts of their lives.

While it’s been great for the queens to display their many talents once again, Symone expressed how the best part of this whole experience is getting to show off her family to the world. “I found my spotlight a few years ago, so it’s fun to share that with my family,” Symone, decked out in a green Versace piece for the season 2 premiere, tells PRIDE. “To really let everyone see what we’re all about and where we come from and where we’re striving toward. …It’s a gift, and it’s an honor that I love and cherish.”

Courtesy of World of Wonder It was a sentiment that was echoed by the rest of the cast, with everyone’s love for one another coming through both onscreen and at the premiere. While each person has their own approach to art and style there’s a clear connection that permeates everything the house makes together. It’s a powerful presence that, on the series, usually comes through in their hilarious skits or the shocking nights of mischief fans get to see them embark on. Yet the House is quick to remind viewers that they also use their collective energies to fight for change, something that they showed off clearly through their wardrobe selections for the night. Whether it was Symone’s emerald ensemble or Goode’s self-made dress, each of the cast members' outfits had a surprising element emblazoned across its fabric: the face of Vice-President Kamala Harris. “As much as we present as having fun at things, we are very conscious of what’s going on in the world,” Symone explains when asked what drove the House to make such a bold fashion choice. “This is an election year, so we wanted to really go off and show our support for who we’re behind.” It was a mission that the entire House shared through their clothes, with Goode summarizing it perfectly: “We found it important to show our support for the only presidential candidate,” she tells PRIDE.

Courtesy of World of Wonder Such a huge aspect of Avalon TV is its cast’s many different identities, with the program highlighting how each person experiences their unique daily lives being LGBTQ+ today. They create a heartening example of modern inclusion, one that doesn’t focus on the sadness of discrimination but instead on the joy of finding a group that does nothing but lift you up. It’s something that they wish for not only every viewer, but for everyone in this country, which they believe is only possible with Harris as the next President of the United States. This political statement epitomizes everything that makes the House so amazing, an impactful message about the importance of using your collective voice for good no matter who may be against you - all while looking absolutely fabulous, of course.