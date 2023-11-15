Movie star Gwyneth Paltrow has gone viral many times over, for things like jade egg debacles and selling vagina-scented candles, but it’s her much-memed viral skiing lawsuit that has spawned a musical satire.

This past March, the goop founder stood trial in a civil suit that stemmed from a 2016 ski-slope collision with Terry Sanderson. Now that crash and subsequent litigation is fodder for a satirical stage adaptation called Gwyneth Goes Skiing.

The Pleasance Theater in London just announced the new musical on Instagram with an official synopsis that reads: “She’s the goop-founding, door-sliding, Shakespeare-in-loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really."