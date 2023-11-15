Scroll To Top
Theater

Gwyneth Paltrow's Infamous Ski Trial Is Being Satirized In A New Musical

Gwyneth Paltrow's Infamous Ski Trial Is Being Satirized In A New Musical

Gwyneth Paltrow
Lev Radin/Shutterstock

The goop founder's crash on the ski slopes and the trial that followed are being turned in a hilarious new musical.

Movie star Gwyneth Paltrow has gone viral many times over, for things like jade egg debacles and selling vagina-scented candles, but it’s her much-memed viral skiing lawsuit that has spawned a musical satire.

This past March, the goop founder stood trial in a civil suit that stemmed from a 2016 ski-slope collision with Terry Sanderson. Now that crash and subsequent litigation is fodder for a satirical stage adaptation called Gwyneth Goes Skiing.

The Pleasance Theater in London just announced the new musical on Instagram with an official synopsis that reads: “She’s the goop-founding, door-sliding, Shakespeare-in-loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really."

The new musical is set to open on December 13 for a 10-day run and stars Linus Karp as the Oscar-winning actress and Joseph Martin as the retired optometrist who claimed she ran into him. It will also feature original music from Leland, the singer-songwriter known for working with Cher, Troye Sivan, and Selena Gomez, and as the songwriter for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

"We are Gooped at the amazing reception for Gwyneth Goes Skiing," Karp and Martin said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "We're having so much fun putting the show together. It's going to be beyond ridiculous and absolutely wild. See you in court."

The play draws inspiration from the $300,000 lawsuit Sanderson brought against Paltrow in which he claimed the wellness guru crashed into the 72-year-old man at a Salt Lake City, Utah, ski resort in 2016. The collision left Sanderson with four broken ribs, a concussion, and brain damage, but the jury sided with Paltrow, deciding she wasn’t at fault, according to NBC News.

From Your Site Articles
TheaterEntertainmentCelebrities
gwyneth paltrowmusical theatermusical satiregwyneth goes skiingterry sandersonlawsuitskiing accidentjoseph martinlinus karpleland
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio