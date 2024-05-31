​Dylan Mulvaney turns the tables after being used in Republican's childish stunt

Conservatives have made a sport out of using Dylan Mulvaney as a pawn in their transphobic games, but the influencer is once again rising above it in the most graceful way.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney recorded a Cameo congratulating a woman named Julie on transitioning to a new job at "the D.C. zoo to be working with rhinos." As is generally the case with Cameos, she was fed information by the purchaser. She recorded the video in good faith, with her familiar enthusiasm and positive energy underscoring the message from "your friend Rick."

As it turns out, the video was commissioned by Rick Becker, who is currently running for North Dakota's seat in the House of Representatives, to troll his opponent and fellow Republican, Julie Fedorchak. This was discovered when Becker publicly shared the video, misgendering Mulvaney and slamming Fedorchak's "desire to work with RINO's in DC."

Becker is hardly the first person to trick someone on Cameo into recording a video with a different intention or meaning than they were led to believe. But while his supporters seemed to enjoy the stunt, it was widely condemned by others, with a significant focus on how Mulvaney keeps being dehumanized by the right and having a target put on her back for literally just existing online. Mulvaney finally addressed the incident via her TikTok on Thursday, affirming that she was not in on Becker's plan to use her to "bully his opponent" and flipping the script entirely. "I wish I could say this was the first time this has happened, but I am, in fact, the most gullible person in the world," she said. "So I would like to use their hate and ignorance to do something of better use by using my Cameo to raise money for Save the Children, which is an organization that currently has operations set up in Gaza to help provide emergency services to innocent lives." She further clarified that she'll be donating 100% of the profit she makes on Cameo over the next month to Save the Children before addressing the Israel-Hamas war. "And I should have said this sooner, but I also want to take this as an opportunity to use my platform to call for a permanent ceasefire now," she added.