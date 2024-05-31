Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Dylan Mulvaney turns the tables after being used in Republican's childish stunt

​Dylan Mulvaney turns the tables after being used in Republican's childish stunt

Dylan Mulvaney
lev radin/Shutterstock

The influencer was duped into recording a Cameo to "bully" a candidate's opponent.

rachelkiley

Conservatives have made a sport out of using Dylan Mulvaney as a pawn in their transphobic games, but the influencer is once again rising above it in the most graceful way.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney recorded a Cameo congratulating a woman named Julie on transitioning to a new job at "the D.C. zoo to be working with rhinos." As is generally the case with Cameos, she was fed information by the purchaser. She recorded the video in good faith, with her familiar enthusiasm and positive energy underscoring the message from "your friend Rick."

As it turns out, the video was commissioned by Rick Becker, who is currently running for North Dakota's seat in the House of Representatives, to troll his opponent and fellow Republican, Julie Fedorchak. This was discovered when Becker publicly shared the video, misgendering Mulvaney and slamming Fedorchak's "desire to work with RINO's in DC."

Becker is hardly the first person to trick someone on Cameo into recording a video with a different intention or meaning than they were led to believe. But while his supporters seemed to enjoy the stunt, it was widely condemned by others, with a significant focus on how Mulvaney keeps being dehumanized by the right and having a target put on her back for literally just existing online.

Mulvaney finally addressed the incident via her TikTok on Thursday, affirming that she was not in on Becker's plan to use her to "bully his opponent" and flipping the script entirely.

"I wish I could say this was the first time this has happened, but I am, in fact, the most gullible person in the world," she said. "So I would like to use their hate and ignorance to do something of better use by using my Cameo to raise money for Save the Children, which is an organization that currently has operations set up in Gaza to help provide emergency services to innocent lives."

She further clarified that she'll be donating 100% of the profit she makes on Cameo over the next month to Save the Children before addressing the Israel-Hamas war.

"And I should have said this sooner, but I also want to take this as an opportunity to use my platform to call for a permanent ceasefire now," she added.

@dylanmulvaney

Link in bio- all profits go to Save the Children which currently has currently has operations set up in gaza ❤️

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentTransPolitics
cameoconservativesdylan mulvaneygazahouse of representativesjulie fedorchakrepublicanrick beckersave the childrenCelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio