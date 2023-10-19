J.K. Rowling Would Happily Go To Prison Over Anti-Trans Rhetoric

J.K. Rowling is at it again.

The author has continued her tiresome anti-trans rebranding this week by admitting she would rather do literal prison time than acknowledge trans people’s genders, as part of a bewildering, virtue signaling Twitter conversation.

She initially stirred up drama by posting an image of the words “Repeat after us: trans women are women” projected on the side of a building, captioning it only “No.”

That’s part of Rowling’s usual shenanigans — making sure trans people know unequivocally that she will continue to encourage everyone to constantly push back against their existence and peace. But things took a weirder turn after someone replied to her post with “Vote Labour, get a two-year stretch!” The snarky remark seemed to be a reference to Labour politician Anneliese Dodds saying earlier this month that a government run by the Labour Party would enact harsher punishments for anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes. The pivot prompted Rowling to reply that she would “happily do two years [in prison] if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial and the reality and importance of sex.” “Bring on the court case, I say,” she added. “It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”