Scroll To Top
Trans

J.K. Rowling Would Happily Go To Prison Over Anti-Trans Rhetoric

J.K. Rowling Would Happily Go To Prison Over Anti-Trans Rhetoric

J.K. Rowling
lev radin/Shutterstock

The victim complex remains strong in this one.

rachelkiley

J.K. Rowling is at it again.

The author has continued her tiresome anti-trans rebranding this week by admitting she would rather do literal prison time than acknowledge trans people’s genders, as part of a bewildering, virtue signaling Twitter conversation.

She initially stirred up drama by posting an image of the words “Repeat after us: trans women are women” projected on the side of a building, captioning it only “No.”

That’s part of Rowling’s usual shenanigans — making sure trans people know unequivocally that she will continue to encourage everyone to constantly push back against their existence and peace. But things took a weirder turn after someone replied to her post with “Vote Labour, get a two-year stretch!”

The snarky remark seemed to be a reference to Labour politician Anneliese Dodds saying earlier this month that a government run by the Labour Party would enact harsher punishments for anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

The pivot prompted Rowling to reply that she would “happily do two years [in prison] if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial and the reality and importance of sex.”

“Bring on the court case, I say,” she added. “It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

At first glance, perhaps this could warrant a generous interpretation of Rowling standing up for free speech and against government censorship, but let’s be perfectly clear about how she escalated the situation and conflated unrelated things.

The promise for tougher sentences under a Labour-run government was about LGBTQ+ hate crimes. It wasn’t about shifting the definition of crime itself, or about merely having archaic opinions about trans people. Rowling—who has not been charged with a crime in all her anti-trans commentary so far—would have to already be doing something cruel and criminal, such as assaulting or harassing an LGBTQ+ person, in order to “bring on the court case.”

It’s worth noting that hate crimes against trans people in particular in the UK rose 11% between 2022 and 2023. While Rowling may be eager to join that tragically growing number and go to jail, where she can continue insisting that she’s the victim of a witch hunt, it’s imperative to remember that, despite her framing here, her options wouldn’t be silence or prison. She could simply not launch a targeted attack on a trans person.

Guess we’ll see if that’s too high a bar for her to clear.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TransEntertainmentJKRowlingCelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Trace Lenhoff
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

41 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories