Scroll To Top
Celebrities

J.K. Rowling tries to mock people calling her by her given name & gets ROASTED instead

J.K. Rowling tries to mock people calling her by her given name & gets ROASTED instead

J.K. Rowling
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

How can anyone actually be this clueless?

rachelkiley

J.K. Rowling set herself up for a jarringly obvious takedown this weekend.

A recent conversation on X (fka Twitter) led to someone reminding Rowling of how her critics will sometimes refer to her as Joanne on the platform. That is, of course, her legally given name, although she refers to herself by a nickname instead — Jo.

The author responded with a tweet that alluded to her dislike for being called "Joanne."

It's been pointed out far too many times that even transphobes never seem to have an issue calling someone by their preferred name, or even switching to calling them a different name after knowing them for years. We see it when people get married, when they pick up a new nickname, or for any number of other reasons. But for whatever reason, the line is drawn when it comes to a trans person asking to be called a new name that they chose (hint: the reason is transphobia).

And sure, Rowling's own hang-ups seem to revolve more around pronouns and simply allowing trans women to identify as women without screeching at them that they are men (sorry Joanne, they're not!), but people still appreciated the absurdity of this disconnect.

Rowling's tweet came in the midst of her most recent-anti trans row that drummed up enough attention to make headlines. The same day as the aforementioned tweet, the author also misgendered trans football referee Lucy Clark in a tweet that read, "When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it's fantastic to see how much things have changed."

That conversation took an equally absurd turn after a teenager echoed Rowling's comments to writer Jonathan Chait suggesting he should "stop telling women what they're allowed to say." Rowling responded by asking the teen, "Do I get to be black if I like Motown and fancy myself in cornrows?"

She just...doesn't stop. There really isn't much more to say than that at this point.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainmentTrans
jk rowlingjoanne rowlingtransphobia
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio