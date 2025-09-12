Skip to content
Gays are defining the 'V-line' with sexy pics of nearly naked men that will have you drooling

Man holding his shirt up to show off his torso

Gays are in awe of the v-line!

profstock/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerSeptember 12 2025 / 3:07 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
The internet is often a toxic dystopia these days, but every once in a while, someone does something brilliant to brighten all of our days.

Yesterday, @buffys took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask users to “define ‘v line’” and may just be the most important question ever posed on social media.

Instead of providing a Merriam-Webster definition, savvy commenters posted sinfully hot photos of celebrities and other hot shirtless men with low-slung pants showing off vast expanses of muscular chests, six-pack abs, and that delicious V line @buffy was talking about.

After the initial post, users flooded the comment section with sexy photos of actors like Cooper Koch, Interview with the Vampire character Lestat, and Sebastian Stan, and photos of themselves, and it’s hot enough to turn your whole day around.

So keep scrolling to ogle these men — respectfully, of course!

