This isn't the first time Trump has said he will designate antifa as a "terrorist organization." He issued the same threat during his first term in 2020 during the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

For the same reasons it didn't happen then, it would be hard to do now — but legality hasn't stopped the Trump Administration from trying. Here's what you need to know about antifa; what it is, what it isn't, and what Trump could do.

What does antifa mean? Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, is not an organization, but rather a decentralized movement based on anti-authoritarian and anti-racist ideologies. The word antifa was first used in 1946, according to the Meriam-Webster dictionary. It comes from the German word Antifa, short for antifaschistisch (anti-fascist), in Antifaschistische Aktion, which was a coalition of political parties started by the German Communist Party in 1932 to counter the rise of Nazism. The modern movement first gained traction in 2017 during the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia when conservative extremists held a demonstration protesting the removal of a confederate monument. Anti-fascist activists staged a counter protest, which has since sparked others aligned with the ideology to counter protest at far-right rallies.

Who are the antifa leaders and members? Because antifa is not an organization, it does not have set members or leaders. It is impossible to know just how many people are aligned with the movement. This means that there is also no way of identifying where funding for antifa activism — if there is any — comes from. As the demonstrations are organic, participants typically contribute themselves. "Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a broad, community-based movement composed of individuals organizing against racial and economic injustice. Those who identify with the label represent a large spectrum of the political left," according to The Southern Poverty Law Center. The group notes that Trump has used antifa to describe groups opposed to his far-right policies. SPLC also notes that while those affiliated with antifa movements may be involved in property crimes or "skirmishes," those connected to antifa groups do not often pose a threat of lethal violence, which "pales in comparison to that posed by far-right extremists."