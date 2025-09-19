We love a good thirst trap, whether it’s Dylan Efron and Austin Butler showing off their ripped abs, or trans masc influencers making us drool. But now we’re all about the masc lesbians on TikTok who are good with their hands, have sexy biceps, and project a dominant energy we’re ready to submit to.
There are masc lesbians in bikinis, muscle mommies sharing sweaty gym videos, sapphics doing construction, studs showing us just how sexy cowboy hats can be, and sinfully hot mascs showing off their motorcycles — why yes, we would like to ride on the back!
The world is a dark place right now, so why not check out these masc lesbian TikToks and lean into escapism for a while?
So keep scrolling to see the sexiest masc lesbians you’ll find on TikTok!
@victoriapirozzolo
Making sure this floor gets levelled . We primed and sealed this tiled floor then applied the two part flexible floor compound ready for the flooring and the kitchen build . Wearing @SALUS Eyewear #wlw #femalecarpenter #apprentice #portsmouth #kitcheninstaller
Having a hot masc to fix things around the house is the dream!
We volunteer as tribute!
I'm not drooling, you are!
@upsdriver7
When duty calls, you have to show off the the hottest yet least chronically online masc. Ur welcome @lucy dacus 🫡 #lucydacus #wlw #lesbian #bestguess #gay #masc
It's hard to see someone else live your dream.
@dykanite
Just assume every day that wasn’t pictured here I was wearing a sea shepherd shirt #science #stem #womeninstem #phd #gay
Who knew nerds were this hot?!
@alexroze
It’s too damn hot. Someone wife me up ;p #wlw #queertiktok #wuhluhwuh #fypage #softmasc #breakasweat
It's the shoulders for us!
We'd go swimming so much more if this was the view!
@amberscloset33
Which rapper is your Fave?! 1-4 #studs #studsoftiktok #lesbians #lesbiansoftiktok #case
All of them. Is that an option?
We'd take this blunt rotation any day.
@outandabtt
Come to our NYC launch over Halloween weekend and find the masc of your dreams?! #lgbt #wlw #fyp #nyc #nycwlw #nycwlwevent
We'll never say there is a shortage again!
@montannertantan
Your fav lesbian bodybuilder coming babk a little bigger 🙇🏻♀️ #bodybuilding #gymtok #lgbt🌈 #wlw #macs #musclemommy #zyzz #gymtok #youngla #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #mascsoftiktok #preplife @Dadicus
We love a muscle mommy!
And we love both sides!
@latoyaprincic
Practice practice practice 😌 ##gymtok##gymmotivation##chinups##upperbodyworkouts##masc##fypage##fy
Note to self: sign up for a gym membership!
We're having trouble focusing long enough to come up with something to say...