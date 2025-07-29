Vice President JD Vance can’t go anywhere!
Vance has a history of being off-putting, making people uncomfortable, and getting booed basically everywhere he goes.
But now, President Donald Trump’s second in command can’t even go to his home state of Ohio without having the population make their dislike of him very clear. And it’s not just states or the happiest place on earth that don’t want him around; entire countries want nothing to do with him, either.
He may only have a 47.4 unfavorable rating from Real Clear Polling, but if the crowds that gather every time Vance tries to exit a plane or car are any indication, people really don’t like him. We can’t imagine why.
Here are 7 places that the populace has made it clear that he should steer clear.
Ohio
Even in his home state of Ohio, Vance isn’t guaranteed a warm welcome. On July 28, the vice president visited the Metallus steel mill in Canton, Ohio to brag about the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but was met by a few dozen protestors with a giant sign accusing Vance of “protecting pedophiles” in reference to The Trump administration's refusal to release the files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Ohio Capital Journal reports.
Nantucket
Last week, Vance traveled to Nantucket for a Republican National Convention Committee fundraiser and was met by boos from protesters who trolled the vice president with giant posters of the AI-generated bald Vance Meme and protest signs with messages like “go hump a couch,” in reference to the hilarious rumor that he once made sweet sweet love to a piece of furniture.
Disneyland
After Trump started gleefully ripping families apart as part of his “immigration policy,” ICE protests sprang up all over Los Angeles, so when Vance decided to roll into town to take a family trip to Disneyland, the protestors set up camp outside the park. But that’s not all, once he arrived, Vance and his family were met with people confronting, heckling, and recording them.
Also, if you haven’t seen him running while at Disneyland, do yourself a favor and check it out now. You can thank us later.
San Diego
Vance is so unpopular that he can’t even have dinner without facing hate. Over Fourth of July weekend, Vance was heckled and booed while coming out of a sushi restaurant with his wife. "Hope your Michelin-starred sushi was worth it with 82 people dead in Texas! Thanks for cutting the National Weather Service,” someone can be heard shouting in the video, while another person says, "Get the hell out of San Diego, a******!"
The Kennedy Center
As Vance and his wife Usha took their seats at a National Symphony Orchestra concert at Washington’s Kennedy Center back in March, the concert hall filled with booing, jeering, and shouts of “You ruined this place!” from the crowd. This came after Trump sacked the chairman of the Kennedy Center board and appointed himself instead, and named Usha as one of the new board members, all while vowing to change the Kennedy Center’s offerings because he deemed them to be too “woke.”
Greenland
In March, Vance and Usha arrived in Greenland on a controversial trip as part of Trump’s bizarre push to take Greenland from Denmark, but instead of being welcomed with open arms by the locals, Vance was ignored by the people of Greenland and told the trip was “highly aggressive” by the government. People protested the trip outside the airport where Vance landed, and organizers of a dog sled race, the second lady intended to attend, announced they never invited her. Ouch.
Canada
Conservative Canadian MP Jamil Jivani, who befriended Vance while the two were at Yale, uninvited his old friend to the Great White North after Trump’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st state and the administration’s threats of tariffs. “They need to probably reconsider some of their rhetoric and their policy before coming to Canada,” Jivani told Politico. “Our country should deserve more respect before being able to welcome them.”
Vermont
Vermont’s normally very welcoming people gathered by the thousands to protest Vance when he and his family descended on the state for a ski trip. People lined the streets leading to the ski resort with protest signs expressing concerns about the state of democracy, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and LGBTQ+ rights, and aimed their ire at the vice president, the Maine Morning Star reported.
And finally...furniture stores
Listen, the whole story about Vance d*cking down a sectional might have been just a rumor that got out of control, but furniture stores aren’t taking any chances!