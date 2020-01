At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, some of TV's brightest stars talk about the future of LGBTQ+ representation!

PRIDE's Raffy Ermac went to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards and talked about the evolution of LGBTQ+ representation in TV with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power stars AJ Michalka, Aimee Carrero, Noelle Stevenson, POSE's MJ Rodriguez, and Superstore's Nico Santos!