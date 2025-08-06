Project Runway alum alleges Andy Cohen was more of a 'predator' on set than Harvey Weinstein

Project Runway is back on the air again, which seems to have prompted one alum to air her grievances against the show and former executive producer Andy Cohen.

Season 5 contestant Kenley Collins opened up in an explosive social media post, criticizing the reality TV design competition and comparing Cohen to convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

“Do you guys really think Harvey Weinstein was the worst one on set? Andy Cohen was,” Collins alleges in a series of videos she posted on her Instagram account.

The Weinstein Company produced the early seasons of the show when it was airing on Bravo, and Cohen, who Collins alleges was a “predator” on set, was also an executive producer from 2004 to 2008.

“Andy Cohen was disgusting, horrible, worst, predator with the gays, hopping around the set like, ‘Hey Twinks!” Collins alleged.

See on Instagram The Project Runway and All Stars alum claims that she witnessed the longtime Bravo host and producer of “propositioning designers to have a threesome.” “We called you ‘The Gay Weinstein,’ acting like a f*cking clown on set,” Collins said. The 37-year-old fashion designer also brought up allegations made by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes and referenced the ongoing court cases that have claimed Cohen is guilty of establishing a hostile workplace. “NBC can pay all the money in the world to cover your ass after Nene spoke the truth about you,” Kenley continued. “You’re a racist predator. You’re finished.”