Project Runway alum alleges Andy Cohen was more of a 'predator' on set than Harvey Weinstein

Project Runway is back on the air again, which seems to have prompted one alum to air her grievances against the show and former executive producer Andy Cohen.
Season 5 contestant Kenley Collins opened up in an explosive social media post, criticizing the reality TV design competition and comparing Cohen to convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.
“Do you guys really think Harvey Weinstein was the worst one on set? Andy Cohen was,” Collins alleges in a series of videos she posted on her Instagram account.
The Weinstein Company produced the early seasons of the show when it was airing on Bravo, and Cohen, who Collins alleges was a “predator” on set, was also an executive producer from 2004 to 2008.
“Andy Cohen was disgusting, horrible, worst, predator with the gays, hopping around the set like, ‘Hey Twinks!” Collins alleged.
The Project Runway and All Stars alum claims that she witnessed the longtime Bravo host and producer of “propositioning designers to have a threesome.”
“We called you ‘The Gay Weinstein,’ acting like a f*cking clown on set,” Collins said.
The 37-year-old fashion designer also brought up allegations made by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes and referenced the ongoing court cases that have claimed Cohen is guilty of establishing a hostile workplace.
“NBC can pay all the money in the world to cover your ass after Nene spoke the truth about you,” Kenley continued. “You’re a racist predator. You’re finished.”
Although she dropped her lawsuit in 2022, Leakes claimed that Cohen and other network executives from Bravo and NBC Universal violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws by fostering "a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” People reported.
But she isn’t the only one who alleges that Cohen and other producers are bad actors. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney has an ongoing lawsuit against Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, production company Shed Media US, and two producers who she alleges exploited her addiction while she was on the show.
In March, the judge dismissed all of the charges except for three of McSweeney’s disability-related claims, and an outside investigation into the claims that McSweeney and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville made against Cohen was “found to be unsubstantiated.”
In a follow-up post on Instagram, Collins thanked her fans for their support and alluded to the possibility that she would reveal more details in the future. “It’s been a scary yet freeing past few days. I’m not stopping. There is more to come,” she captioned the post. “Thank you guys for the love and support. I did not expect that. I’m very touched. Stay tuned.”
Cohen did not immediately respond to PRIDE’s request for comment.