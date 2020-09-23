How Jane Lynch Revived The Weakest Link

The Glee alum talks to PRIDE about reviving the beloved '00s game show, her late former co-star Naya Rivera, and more.

Actor and comedian Jane Lynch is the new host of NBC's The Weakest Link, a revival of the iconic 2000s game show.

"I love the game," she tells PRIDE. "I was absolutely thrilled. It was something I had no idea I wanted to do."

Eight strangers team up to bank the maximum amount of prize money possible over seven rounds of rapid-fire trivia. At the end of each round, players must vote to eliminate the teammate they consider the "Weakest Link." One champion will be left standing at the end of the game to take home up to $1 million dollars in prize money.

In preparation for the show, Lynch rewatched episodes from the original series and took notes on Ann Robinson's concise hosting style.

"She lets one look and one line say a million different things. I loved that concept so I applied my own approach to that," she says.

This is Lynch's first job since the nationwide shutdown due to a certain pandemic, but like all of us, Hollywood is adjusting. "There's a new normal in Hollywood right now and of course they figured out how to do it," she explains, detailing the measures and precautions production took to make sure Lynch, as well as contestants, stayed safe while filming.

Each group of contestants offers their own energy and hilarious moments; Lynch points out one who spoke Cligon on the series premiere. We also briefly discuss the passing of her Glee costar Naya Rivera, which Lynch calls "an absolute shame, just such a shock."

The Weakest Link premieres September 29 at 8pm on NBC and NBC's streaming service Peackcock.